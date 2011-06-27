Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,384
|$45,195
|$49,890
|Clean
|$40,653
|$44,392
|$48,987
|Average
|$39,192
|$42,787
|$47,182
|Rough
|$37,731
|$41,181
|$45,376
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,423
|$42,186
|$45,596
|Clean
|$38,727
|$41,437
|$44,771
|Average
|$37,335
|$39,938
|$43,120
|Rough
|$35,943
|$38,440
|$41,470
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,359
|$35,339
|$39,010
|Clean
|$31,787
|$34,711
|$38,304
|Average
|$30,645
|$33,456
|$36,892
|Rough
|$29,502
|$32,201
|$35,480
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,821
|$41,305
|$45,596
|Clean
|$37,154
|$40,571
|$44,771
|Average
|$35,818
|$39,104
|$43,120
|Rough
|$34,482
|$37,637
|$41,470
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,579
|$46,626
|$50,387
|Clean
|$42,810
|$45,798
|$49,476
|Average
|$41,271
|$44,141
|$47,652
|Rough
|$39,732
|$42,485
|$45,829
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,056
|$37,192
|$41,056
|Clean
|$33,454
|$36,532
|$40,313
|Average
|$32,252
|$35,210
|$38,827
|Rough
|$31,049
|$33,889
|$37,341