Used 1992 Buick Riviera Coupe Consumer Reviews
price to expect from insurance adjuster
bought this car in dec 2001. old lady had it and omly drove it to store and church. vehicle was exceptional and was a one of a kind for a 1992.
1992 Riv
my husband bought the Riv in May 1992. We store it in the winter and drive it from April or May to October or November - depending on the weather. everyone wants to buy this car. we owned a conveniencd store/gas station. i parked it under the price sign. everyone thought it was for sale. told them not to hold their breath. people have told us that we have the nicest car on the highway - "cherry". love it. won't give it up for anything. looks like the day it came out of the showroom. blue saphire in color. cloth seats - which i prefer. very comfy. great steiro sound.
My review
In my experience w/ this vehcicle it has been good. It has never let me down and has enough power to get you to what you need to do. It's a great car and if you are looking for a car under $4000 that's luxurious fast and stylish all in the same car, this is it.
Riviera Review
One of the finest automobiles I have owned and I have owned plenty! Only wish I could purchase a new on just like it. GM should never have changed/discontinued this model.
BRASS AND CLASS
THIS RIVIERA FEELS LIKE LUXURY, AND HAS ALL CONVENIENCES OF LUXERY, BUT HANDLES LIKE A SPORTS. IT OUTDRIVES MANY OF THESE SO CALLED SPORTS CARS, TRUST ME I KNOW. THIS AUTO IS BETTER THAN BOTH CADILLAC'S I'VE OWNED.
Sponsored cars related to the Riviera
Related Used 1992 Buick Riviera Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner