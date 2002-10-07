Used 1992 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me

  • 1992 Buick Riviera
    used

    1992 Buick Riviera

    25,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 1991 Buick Riviera
    used

    1991 Buick Riviera

    35,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 1995 Buick Riviera
    used

    1995 Buick Riviera

    42,945 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,876

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Riviera
    used

    1997 Buick Riviera

    173,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,877

    Details

See all 10 reviews
price to expect from insurance adjuster
steve collins,07/10/2002
bought this car in dec 2001. old lady had it and omly drove it to store and church. vehicle was exceptional and was a one of a kind for a 1992.
