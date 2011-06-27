Vehicle overview

The early advertisements for the Buick Rendezvous showed an SUV, a luxury car and a minivan driving into a gloomy castle. After a bolt of lightning strikes the castle, the Rendezvous emerges, the gist of it being that Buick had combined the best aspects of those three vehicles in its crossover offering.

Although clever, that commercial was prone to exaggeration. Although the 2007 Buick Rendezvous presents itself like a tall luxury wagon, its performance can't match more powerful rivals, and close inspection reveals several instances of lesser-quality materials. The roomy cabin, with seating for up to seven, does make it a capable people mover, like a minivan. But real minivans still have an advantage in third-row seat comfort and space efficiency. Even light-duty off-roading had proven to be a problem for the Rendezvous in past road tests, and with the AWD (all-wheel drive) option dropped this year, this Buick wouldn't be our first pick for those needing a winter-friendly crossover vehicle. Strongly in its favor, however, is the Rendezvous' relative frugality with fuel -- we've averaged 21 mpg in our road tests compared to 18 mpg in the eight-passenger Honda Pilot, one of the Buick's chief competitors.

With its comfortable seating, sound ergonomics, generous storage and admirable fuel efficiency, the Rendezvous is a decent choice for a family vehicle. And of course there is the purchase price, which is thousands less than comparably equipped competitors with seven-passenger seating. If you can accept its shortcomings, the 2007 Buick Rendezvous may provide the combination of utility, comfort and affordability you're looking for in a family crossover vehicle, though we would recommend that you explore the many other alternatives in this segment before making a decision.