  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Rendezvous
  4. Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous
  5. Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Rendezvous
5(75%)4(10%)3(12%)2(1%)1(2%)
4.6
69 reviews
Write a review
See all Rendezvouses for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,025 - $3,315
Used Rendezvous for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What a Car.

Ronald Coleman, 02/17/2016
CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

I have been told that Buick makes a great vehicle. This Rendezvous lives up to Buick's reputation. I couldn't be more pleased with this Rendezvous. Gas mileage is average for a crossover. With Onstar and XM radio plus all the other features, I find myself smiling. The SUV is quiet on the road; however, on side roads and in the city it does not take bumps on the road well. Overall, for what I spent, this SUV's owner is one happy camper. : )

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great ride for 9 years!

sam, 11/29/2015
CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

We were not looking for bells and whistles. No major repairs. Many good trips. Very good head and leg room for tall occupants.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A Love Hate Relationship

Eva Stone, 03/07/2015
CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Bought this 06 in 2010 with 37,000 miles. Great handling and very comfortable car with lots of cargo for hauling my music gear. Then it left me stranded with a radiator problem at about 85,000 miles. Trial and error to fix that left me stranded several times. Kind of been down hill from there. Chrome fell off the wheels, had to replace those. Have LOTS of problems with the front end, wheel bearings and such. This winter got extremely cold and the fuel sensor went out, left me traveling with a maximum speed of 30 MPH several times till we replaced that. I'm at 137,000 and the front axes is grinding and will need to be replaced. I think it's time to replace the car.

Report Abuse

Very Nice Vehicle

DCSFORUM, 04/25/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle through a private sale with 45,000 miles and still under warranty. Researched a lot of vehicles before deciding that we wanted a Rendezvous because it is a great combination of flexible utility and roominess, fuel economy, comfort and quality. This is the quietest vehicle I've ever owned. Like the 3.5L engine a lot - smooth, quiet, and plenty of power. I have gotten over 30 mpg if I keep my foot out of it. Has a high-quality feel to it. Has a good amount of room inside for the fuel mileage. Larger utility vehicles like the Trailblazer get much worse mileage. I think they had the bugs worked out of these for 2006/2007 model years. Really a nice family vehicle.

Report Abuse

Full of issues-American made POS

1stmeridian, 09/04/2014
CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

It's really too bad we have to take so many shortcuts in the USA with cars. I have had more problems with US made vehicles than any foreign vehicle I've owned. This car has multiple major issues: Power windows fail, often due to wiring shorts and breakage. Lighter/phone charger fails also due to faulty wiring. Rear driver side door no longer locks. Nothing electrical works in that door. Fuel indicator failure and the part is in the tank so extremely difficult and expensive to fix. Tachometer intermittent failure. All gauges in the dash have issues.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rendezvouses for sale

Related Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles