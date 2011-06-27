Used 2017 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews

I had to give my wife the Cadillac so I wanted a nice car that was near luxury that was quiet, sporty and comfortable with good gas mileage. The Regal is a great car and I am getting an average of 27 mpg. If you want to get up and go it has the power yet is very comfortable. I had bought a used 2013 Regal and was in a 3 car wrecked. The weight and safety helped me to avoid injury. I bought the 2017 and never looked at anything else.

Cheer MOM , 07/27/2018 Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

10 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car at first I started to say no to. Then once I drove it was so quiet and nice and the acceleration for a 4 cylinder was amazing compared to the Equinox that I was driving before. My only complaint is the storage between the seats. When someone is with me there is no where to put my purse, or my dog who likes to sit on the console. Getting in and out at first was a change for me from a SUV. But if you put the seat in the highest upward position it helps a lot. The trunk is amazing, more room than my suv by far. I would of liked to have the beeping on back up along with the camera, which I had before letting me know I am getting too close. But it gets great gas mileage compared to my 4 cylinder SUV. I average around 26 MPG, with the Equinox I got 21. The leather is nice on the seats, it has a clothed material around the edge to keep the seats from cracking from ware like transitional leather seats. And the inside trim is accented with a nice chrome color. The Touch screen is wonderful also. I have about 7,800 miles on mine so far, acceleration still wonderful on it. Also the AC is nice and cold. I have a White Regal with Black Interior, the AC cools it pretty quickly as July has been a hot month. Also, this car is not for Middle Class and Retirees only. The Regal 11 Sport has power. My teenage daughter Bought a Jeep Cherokee and loves to drive my Regal due to the acceleration and Sun Roof in mine.