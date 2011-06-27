Used 1991 Buick Regal Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Curb weight3247 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Torch Red
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
