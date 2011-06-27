Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Wagon Consumer Reviews

New Regal Tour X John , 06/27/2018 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Bought new regal awd, and so far very impressed . Love the adaptive cruise control and spaciousness of the cargo available. What impresses me most so far, is I drive 50 miles a day, and the gas ,mileage is great. I've had the 2.0 turbo before so always loved its performance and handling ability . Have nothing but good things about this auto so far. When looking at suvs ,,,and how much they are compared to what I got for the money and add the gas mileage, will tell all very nice auto for the buck. Ps,,, Never thought would own a wagon, but this is not your grandfathers wagon either lol . Report Abuse

Buick TourX is the perfect car for me. Tom , 10/28/2018 Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Maybe this car isn't for everyone, but if most people really consider how they use their vehicle, the TourX probably checks pretty much all of the boxes. Looks great. Well-powered. So quiet and rides fantastic. Interior is really nice if not luxurious, but I don't buy my cars to be over the top. So much room. Ground clearance? Not great but seriously, few people really need the height of an Outback. I love the Audi Allroad but won't pay the money for 1. the purchase and 2. the repairs. To my eye this car looks much better and is nearly as good for much much less money. I suspect most people who pass this car by do so for the same reason they purchase what they do: emotion. This is an amazing car that will always be a niche vehicle because people don't want the uncool wagon, they want the cool SUV. I think that's nuts. I guess it just means I'll have one of the few on the road. If you're in the market, at least give it a try. I absolutely love it.

Great, Flexible Wagon Rich , 12/30/2018 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The Buick TourX drives like a car with good feel of the road, nice handling and adequate acceleration and power for most needs. It gets great mileage; on the highway with crossbars but without the cargo box, I routinely log 30-31 mpg. The safety features are impressive, and the rear camera and other parking assists ease any parking challenges. The back seat is very roomy, comfortable for two adults- adequate for 3 for short hops. The way back is very spacious and with the rear seats down, the TourX can haul provisions for a small army. I have made a number of long trips and altogether logged almost 9000 miles and am very happy with my decision. I formerly had an Acura TSX Sportwagon and had some trepidation about going to an American car, but aside from the interior finish- which is not as nice as the Acura- this Buick is a very worthy successor and in some respects- safety features, quiet ride and back seat and way back space- it clearly exceeds what the Acura offered. Like the Acura, the Buick lacks a real spare and instead has one of those useless inflator kits.

Wounder if this vehicle has been rushed to market Kim , 01/13/2019 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful We are leasing a new 2018 Buick Tour X, after taking delivery of the vehicle I was washing it. Noticed that the driver side mirror was the wrong color, and the backup grid was not staying on, and a piece of the trim on the rear quarter panel was loose (if we had gone to a car was it may have ripped it off). It took the dealership a month to get the new mirror in the right color. They were to check what was causing the backup grid problems,and fix the trim on the rear quarter pane. The mirror was fixed with the right color that matched the rest of the car,the trim was fixed but they did not what was causing the problem with the backup grid, GM tech told them to resit the radio to factory sittings and see if that would help, well it hasn't. After a short while we started have a very ear piercing squealing noise coming from under the hood, went back to the dealership again they had no idea what the noise was coming from, set up an appointment. Before we got to the appointment the vehicle started throwing several different codes and the car would not come out of park, all this the car was running. had to have the car towed to the dealership. It was a loose positive electrical cable going to the fuse block that had come loose, fixed. Still no fix for the backup grid they told us that GM tech was wright a patch to fix the problem, no time table but should have it done before Christmas. Back to the dealership again for a grinding noise coming from the front end under breaking, we were told that both of the lower control arms on these vehicles were bad and that they would need to be replaced. Waited another month for parts, oh by the way the patch for the problem with the backup grid never came. The dealership has told us that GM tech said it should have the patch for the backup grid by January no fix yet, now it is to be in February, we will see.