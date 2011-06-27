  1. Home
Used 2009 Buick Lucerne Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Lucerne
14 reviews
My 2009 Lucerne

mcknisley, 11/08/2014
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I have had my Lucerne for 5 years now and I usually trade every 5 years but I am not ready to give this car up. It has everything on it that you can think of. I have had no trouble with it. Never had it to the garage except to get an oil change every 3,000 to 4,000 miles. I also have a bench front seat which is nice when we have to squezze an extra great Grand child in. I love the big cars why did they have to quit making them?

Love This Car!

NeuroDoctor, 02/27/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This a great car. It's qualities are very well done. It is beautiful, inside and out, quiet, luxurious, and has an understated quality that very well fits someone who is not about ostentation. While one might think me biased because a long time relationship with Buick (three generations of Buick owners), I believe that this is the best Buick I have ever owned! Once again, Buick (for me) has created the perfect 'doctor's car'!

Buicks Best Ride

Glinda Craig, 09/15/2015
CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

This is my second Buick. The first was a Century that was totalled my a red light runner and that car saved my life. I feel safe in my Lucerne. It's comfortable and smooth. My Century NEVER gave me a problem and my Lucerne is as reliable. I'm sold on Buick. Looking for an SUV for vacations. And I'm not using my Lucerne as a trade. I'm going to have TWO Buicks. Update: 3/21/2018 - My 2009 Buick Lucerne is still humming along. I have had to replace a tire rod, brakes and rotors but the engine has given me no problems. The tires were changed 2 years ago. I only use premium gas, get my oil, maintenance and tires rotated as scheduled. I'm probably going to buy an Enclave at the end of the year.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2009 Lucerne CXL

jack, 04/23/2009
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

My first Buick after a long line of Pontiacs, Dodges, Toyotas and Fords over the years. Reason for choosing Buick was the great looks and an incredible price with GM incentives on what is a high-end luxury car. First impressions-car looks great in Black with Titanium leather interior. Smart lines all around outside and inside, elegant and quietly stating luxury. Strong 3.9L V6 engine coupled with a capable 4 speed transmission. This is a luxury car not a sports car and tuned accordingly for strong performance but not "burning rubber off the line" or "cornering at 75mph". The inside is beautiful with no gimmicky controls- logical and within reach engineered for elegance. I love this car!

Much better than the pros rate it

unklray, 08/01/2009
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

We have only owned this car a month but it was a service rental and had 5300 miles on it. At that point it had averaged 20.7 miles per gal. My wife drove it locally a week and it went to 20.8. We drove it 125 miles mostly freeway at 70 mph and got 30.2 mpg. This car drives so smooth, quiet. Plenty of pickup and power. It has everything but the kitchen sink for options. I can't believe all the criticism I see when the pros rate it. Definitely recommend it if you want a great ride and value in a luxury sedan.

