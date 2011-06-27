Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,230
|$10,273
|$12,429
|Clean
|$7,923
|$9,897
|$11,946
|Average
|$7,310
|$9,144
|$10,980
|Rough
|$6,696
|$8,392
|$10,014
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,320
|$10,112
|$12,012
|Clean
|$8,010
|$9,741
|$11,546
|Average
|$7,390
|$9,001
|$10,612
|Rough
|$6,770
|$8,260
|$9,679
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,142
|$10,979
|$12,933
|Clean
|$8,801
|$10,577
|$12,430
|Average
|$8,120
|$9,773
|$11,425
|Rough
|$7,438
|$8,969
|$10,420
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,640
|$10,496
|$12,467
|Clean
|$8,318
|$10,112
|$11,982
|Average
|$7,674
|$9,343
|$11,014
|Rough
|$7,030
|$8,575
|$10,045
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,110
|$10,008
|$12,015
|Clean
|$7,808
|$9,642
|$11,548
|Average
|$7,204
|$8,909
|$10,614
|Rough
|$6,599
|$8,176
|$9,681
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,719
|$8,959
|$10,294
|Clean
|$7,432
|$8,631
|$9,894
|Average
|$6,856
|$7,975
|$9,094
|Rough
|$6,281
|$7,319
|$8,294
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,747
|$9,590
|$11,537
|Clean
|$7,458
|$9,239
|$11,089
|Average
|$6,881
|$8,537
|$10,193
|Rough
|$6,303
|$7,834
|$9,296