Estimated values
2012 Volvo S60 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,017
|$9,316
|$11,107
|Clean
|$6,573
|$8,713
|$10,367
|Average
|$5,685
|$7,509
|$8,885
|Rough
|$4,798
|$6,305
|$7,404
Estimated values
2012 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,308
|$7,166
|$8,614
|Clean
|$4,972
|$6,703
|$8,040
|Average
|$4,300
|$5,777
|$6,891
|Rough
|$3,629
|$4,850
|$5,742
Estimated values
2012 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,891
|$9,430
|$11,406
|Clean
|$6,455
|$8,821
|$10,645
|Average
|$5,583
|$7,601
|$9,124
|Rough
|$4,711
|$6,382
|$7,603