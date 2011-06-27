Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

Andi , 11/29/2017 Custom 4dr Sedan

I am a second year college student and have owned my 2000 Buick Lesabre for over a year now, getting it when it had a little less than 123K miles and I now have over 130K miles on it. Even though everyone tells me it is an old person car, I love my Buick. I have driven it over 600 miles one way to college (with a trip back to home and then back to college in-between) and I haven't seen many problems. Recently, my mass air flow sensor went out and it started driving horribly, but I bought the piece for $150 and it took me less than two minutes to replace it and now it drives great. I love how smooth of a ride it is and how comfortable the ride is. I also love having the bench seat up front in-case I need to drive five other people somewhere. My few complaints about the car include the broken fuel level sensor (I've gotten accustomed to just keeping track of how many miles I have driven and just fill up every 300 miles), both rear window regulators went out (I was able to buy the parts for about $150 each and replaced them myself), and the front passenger control arm was rusted out pretty bad (I had this replaced by an auto repair shop). The fabric on the roof of the car is starting to fall, but I just put adhesive on it and called it good. It is a hunky car, which I am not a fan of, and it does not turn well at all (I end up having to do Y-turns or multiple turns). I love the trunk space, especially to haul everything to and from college. Overall, I love the car, I got it for pretty cheap at $1300 (great for being on a college budget and having no help in paying for a car) and it has done its job of getting me to different places and it is pretty reliable. **Update: Unfortunately, I had to scrap my Buick about two months ago (June 2018). When I brought it in to my mechanic to see if it would make a long road trip, they noticed a 12 inch hole in my structure near my front driver's side wheel. Because of this, my mechanic said that it was a very unsafe car to drive much further than local driving. However, this isn't because the car was not built right, it's because I live where it snows and ices very often, causing the car to rust from salt and snow. I still loved that car and was extremely sad to let it go.