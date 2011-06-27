Used 1995 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3442 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
