Used 1990 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4-Speed Automatic.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP53L5NH560070
Stock: ZC1430C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 75,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Buick LaSabre for your consideration. It is powered by a 3.8L V6 motor which puts out 170 horsepower through the 4-speed automatic transmission. While this is by no means a fast car, it has plenty enough power to cruise comfortably both in town and at highway speeds. The exterior of the vehicle is finished in Medium Garnet Red Metallic and features chrome, rubber, and plastic trim throughout the exterior to make for an elegant appearance. Inside the vehicle is a matching burgundy cloth interior that is in spectacular condition. There is minimal wear throughout with the most major spot being on the power window and lock switches. This is a highly optioned vehicle as it comes with power seats, air conditioning, and AM/FM/Cassette radio. The Buick LaSabre offers an extremely comfortable ride for an affordable price. Now is your chance to own a beautiful example of a 7th generation LaSabre. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP53L7NH422143
Stock: P4392 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,487 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
We're practically giving away this used 1992 Buick LeSabre in Laramie, WYOMING. Age shouldn't matter for this car. It's a 6 cylinder Gold car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive. With 116,487 miles and priced at $2,490.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR53L0NH424908
Stock: 3737P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 154,466 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Last Chance Before Wholesale, Local Trade In, LeSabre Custom, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Ruby Red Metallic, Red Cloth. 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP53LXNH449515
Stock: 20266C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 146,751 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Chevrolet is open for business in beautiful Bartlesville, OK! Patriot has the BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service in Oklahoma! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers! ** VOTED BEST IN BARTLESVILLE **, ** ALLOY WHEELS. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 1995 Buick LeSabre Limited FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR52L5SH400309
Stock: PC2356B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 139,772 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
4-Speed Automatic. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 1996 Buick LeSabre White Limited FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR52K5TH450460
Stock: ZMB1508B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 96,427 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Super Clean Rust Free Single Owner Low Miles Visit Haverhill Motorcars Inc. online at www.haverhillmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (978)521-7000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K5VH494404
Stock: 494404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,406 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
1999 Buick LeSabre LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Centeville, Ketttering, Moraine,Beavercreek, Xenia,Oakwood, Trotwood, Vandalia, Kettering, Wright Patterson, Riverside, Engelwood, Miamisburg, Huber Heights, Springboro, Brookville, Fairborn, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook, Springfield Columbus, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR52K6XH471372
Stock: B4149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 208,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,472
21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K3XH455670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,750 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,900$1,360 Below Market
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K74U216481
Stock: 216481-TR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$1,071 Below Market
Jim Gusweiler Chevrolet Buick GMC - Washington Court House / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Titanium Blue Metallic 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 19/30 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K7Y4219545
Stock: Y4219545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 109,292 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,813$528 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria - Alexandria / Kentucky
Light Bronzemist Metallic 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.SOLD AS-IS......CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THAT THE VEHICLE THAT THEY ARE PURCHASING HAS NOT BEEN SERVICED OR SAFETY INSPECTED BY MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD OF ALEXANDRIA. CUSTOMER HAS A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING THAT THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. CUSTOMER ACCEPTS 100% RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE VEHICLE AND ANY REPAIRS OR DEFECTS THAT IT HAS. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.........SOLD AS-IS. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K544119955
Stock: 74548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,431 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$1,897 Below Market
Short-Redmond Ford - La Follette / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K244127683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,613 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,500$1,400 Below Market
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K72U254528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,132 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$793 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
**LOCAL TRADE** ** AWD ** ** LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ** ** VERY DEPENDABLE ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** 4-Speed Automatic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/30 City/Highway MPGWhy Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K21U195256
Stock: 9295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,740 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,345$1,032 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 15 ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, 4-Speed Automatic, 15 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Filtration System, AM/FM radio, Analog Gauge Package, Cassette, Custom Luxury Package, Fully automatic headlights, Jade Cloth Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control. Clean CARFAX.Medium Red Pearl 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 4-Speed Automatic FWD19/30 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K414148522
Stock: P16425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 68,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,123$1,030 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
15 ALUMINUM WHEELS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, 4-Speed Automatic, 15 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, Accent Paint Stripes, AM/FM radio, Analog Gauge Package, Cassette, Custom Luxury Package, Dual Lighted Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Traction Control, Trunk Convenience Net. CARFAX One-Owner.Light Bronzemist Metallic 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 4-Speed Automatic FWDSERRA WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC OFFERS THE CONSUMER THE ABILITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT PRE AUCTION PRICING. THIS VEHICLE IS LIKELY TO HAVE MULTIPLE MECHANICAL AND OR AUTO BODY DEFECTS. ALL VEHICLES DISPLAYED WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC ARE SOLD AS IS. THE TERM AS IS MEANS THAT THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OF CONDITION OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THIS APPLIES TO BOTH THE MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC CONDITION OF THE AS IS VEHICLES. THE PURCHASER OF AN AS IS VEHICLE WILL PAY ALL COST FOR ANY REPAIRS. SERRA ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY REPAIRS REGARDLESS OF ANY VERBAL STATEMENTS MADE ABOUT ANY VEHICLE IN THE WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC SECTION. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 855-205-1178 OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY. Odometer is 48857 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K71U282859
Stock: P16553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 175,152 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000$1,767 Below Market
Haley Auto Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Farmville / Virginia
ATTN: Please read CAREFULLY. Mechanic’s Special Vehicle. THIS VEHICLE FAILS HALEY’S INTERNAL INSPECTION PROCESS. This vehicle is in need of immediate mechanical and/or body repairs. These repairs vary from vehicle to vehicle in severity but could include ENGINE and/or TRANSMISSION REPLACEMENT. Our certified technicians have deemed this vehicle unfit to make it through Haley’s rigorous multipoint inspection. As a result, this vehicle is subject to wholesale auction. Prior to this vehicle’s release at auction, Haley is offering this vehicle to the general public at a reduced price. We recommend you to have an independent mechanic come here and look at this vehicle PRIOR to your purchase. This vehicle is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, HOW IS. There are NO Warranties expressed or implied.All sales are FINAL. No return policy applies to this Vehicle. CASH sales only. ---Vehicle located at Haley of Farmville, 1906 S. MAIN ST. FARMVILLE, VA 23901. 434-392-8166
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K934133309
Stock: M1282B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
