Used 1990 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4HP52K74U216481

Stock: 216481-TR

Certified Pre-Owned: No

