Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Great Value, Best in category for the price lionnation , 11/01/2014 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I cross-shopped this 2014 LaCrosse w/the Avalon hybrid, ES300 hybrid, MKZ hybrid, Fusion hybrid, and some 1 year used Audi A4's and BMW 3-series; this care definitely had a superior suspension and quieter cabin that all of the above. My car is my automotive office; I need to have reliable, quiet tele-conferences while driving, but also want to be able to crank some tunes in between w/a high quality audio system. It does both of these very well. The infotainment system works fine, but is a bit slow, but as I cross-shopped, I find that it is true for most brands. I was biased in trying to get a domestic car if the quality and value were there; I believe I got it! Mixed MPG = 32 after 1K miles! Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Zach , 02/16/2018 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Good MPG , comfy seats, nice ride, saved my Grandmas life last night. She has come out with not a scratch. Would recommend to anyone Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse