Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Great Value, Best in category for the price
I cross-shopped this 2014 LaCrosse w/the Avalon hybrid, ES300 hybrid, MKZ hybrid, Fusion hybrid, and some 1 year used Audi A4's and BMW 3-series; this care definitely had a superior suspension and quieter cabin that all of the above. My car is my automotive office; I need to have reliable, quiet tele-conferences while driving, but also want to be able to crank some tunes in between w/a high quality audio system. It does both of these very well. The infotainment system works fine, but is a bit slow, but as I cross-shopped, I find that it is true for most brands. I was biased in trying to get a domestic car if the quality and value were there; I believe I got it! Mixed MPG = 32 after 1K miles!
Best Car Ever
Good MPG , comfy seats, nice ride, saved my Grandmas life last night. She has come out with not a scratch. Would recommend to anyone
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Kids call it a grandma car
DISLIKES: Trunk is ridiculously small, gutless, info center and radio faulty. LIKES: This is without a doubt a sexy car. The leather interior and seats are beyond Buick good. The ride is very smooth. I really love my car it is just a gutless wonder. I didn't know Buick made a toy engine. The stereo and info system is known to be bad. It is most definitely not a cheap fix. Actually none of the maintenance on this car is cheap. FUN FACT: this Lacrosse was meant to be Buicks first drive alone car. But all the safety features that was added to the car made it keep stalling out. So it is beyond safe. Just doesn't drive itself.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
