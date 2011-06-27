  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Touareg Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,736$12,631$14,858
Clean$9,280$12,024$14,124
Average$8,366$10,810$12,655
Rough$7,453$9,596$11,186
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,987$15,682$18,524
Clean$11,425$14,928$17,608
Average$10,300$13,421$15,777
Rough$9,175$11,913$13,945
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,122$14,516$17,124
Clean$10,601$13,818$16,278
Average$9,557$12,423$14,585
Rough$8,513$11,028$12,892
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,889$12,937$15,281
Clean$9,425$12,316$14,526
Average$8,497$11,072$13,015
Rough$7,569$9,828$11,504
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,398$13,603$16,068
Clean$9,910$12,949$15,273
Average$8,935$11,641$13,685
Rough$7,959$10,334$12,096
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,226$12,069$14,256
Clean$8,793$11,489$13,552
Average$7,928$10,329$12,142
Rough$7,062$9,169$10,733
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,869$10,087$11,032
Clean$8,453$9,602$10,487
Average$7,621$8,632$9,396
Rough$6,789$7,663$8,305
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,073$13,178$15,566
Clean$9,600$12,545$14,797
Average$8,655$11,278$13,258
Rough$7,710$10,012$11,719
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,388$14,898$17,598
Clean$10,854$14,182$16,728
Average$9,785$12,750$14,988
Rough$8,717$11,318$13,248
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,338$13,404$15,762
Clean$9,853$12,760$14,983
Average$8,883$11,471$13,425
Rough$7,913$10,183$11,866
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,841$15,443$18,212
Clean$11,285$14,701$17,312
Average$10,174$13,216$15,511
Rough$9,063$11,732$13,711
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,146$11,964$14,133
Clean$8,716$11,389$13,434
Average$7,858$10,239$12,037
Rough$7,000$9,089$10,640
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,119$10,621$12,545
Clean$7,738$10,110$11,925
Average$6,976$9,089$10,685
Rough$6,214$8,069$9,445
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, Prod. End 10/11 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,642$10,711$12,307
Clean$8,237$10,196$11,698
Average$7,426$9,167$10,482
Rough$6,615$8,137$9,265
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,932$15,609$18,438
Clean$11,372$14,859$17,526
Average$10,253$13,359$15,703
Rough$9,133$11,858$13,881
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,191$14,641$17,294
Clean$10,666$13,937$16,439
Average$9,616$12,530$14,729
Rough$8,566$11,123$13,019
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Touareg with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Touareg near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Touareg on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,738 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,110 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Touareg is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,738 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,110 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,738 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,110 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen Touareg. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen Touareg and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg ranges from $6,214 to $12,545, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Touareg is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.