Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,736
|$12,631
|$14,858
|Clean
|$9,280
|$12,024
|$14,124
|Average
|$8,366
|$10,810
|$12,655
|Rough
|$7,453
|$9,596
|$11,186
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,987
|$15,682
|$18,524
|Clean
|$11,425
|$14,928
|$17,608
|Average
|$10,300
|$13,421
|$15,777
|Rough
|$9,175
|$11,913
|$13,945
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,122
|$14,516
|$17,124
|Clean
|$10,601
|$13,818
|$16,278
|Average
|$9,557
|$12,423
|$14,585
|Rough
|$8,513
|$11,028
|$12,892
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,889
|$12,937
|$15,281
|Clean
|$9,425
|$12,316
|$14,526
|Average
|$8,497
|$11,072
|$13,015
|Rough
|$7,569
|$9,828
|$11,504
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,398
|$13,603
|$16,068
|Clean
|$9,910
|$12,949
|$15,273
|Average
|$8,935
|$11,641
|$13,685
|Rough
|$7,959
|$10,334
|$12,096
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,226
|$12,069
|$14,256
|Clean
|$8,793
|$11,489
|$13,552
|Average
|$7,928
|$10,329
|$12,142
|Rough
|$7,062
|$9,169
|$10,733
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,869
|$10,087
|$11,032
|Clean
|$8,453
|$9,602
|$10,487
|Average
|$7,621
|$8,632
|$9,396
|Rough
|$6,789
|$7,663
|$8,305
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,073
|$13,178
|$15,566
|Clean
|$9,600
|$12,545
|$14,797
|Average
|$8,655
|$11,278
|$13,258
|Rough
|$7,710
|$10,012
|$11,719
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,388
|$14,898
|$17,598
|Clean
|$10,854
|$14,182
|$16,728
|Average
|$9,785
|$12,750
|$14,988
|Rough
|$8,717
|$11,318
|$13,248
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,338
|$13,404
|$15,762
|Clean
|$9,853
|$12,760
|$14,983
|Average
|$8,883
|$11,471
|$13,425
|Rough
|$7,913
|$10,183
|$11,866
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,841
|$15,443
|$18,212
|Clean
|$11,285
|$14,701
|$17,312
|Average
|$10,174
|$13,216
|$15,511
|Rough
|$9,063
|$11,732
|$13,711
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,146
|$11,964
|$14,133
|Clean
|$8,716
|$11,389
|$13,434
|Average
|$7,858
|$10,239
|$12,037
|Rough
|$7,000
|$9,089
|$10,640
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,119
|$10,621
|$12,545
|Clean
|$7,738
|$10,110
|$11,925
|Average
|$6,976
|$9,089
|$10,685
|Rough
|$6,214
|$8,069
|$9,445
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, Prod. End 10/11 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,642
|$10,711
|$12,307
|Clean
|$8,237
|$10,196
|$11,698
|Average
|$7,426
|$9,167
|$10,482
|Rough
|$6,615
|$8,137
|$9,265
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,932
|$15,609
|$18,438
|Clean
|$11,372
|$14,859
|$17,526
|Average
|$10,253
|$13,359
|$15,703
|Rough
|$9,133
|$11,858
|$13,881
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/11 (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,191
|$14,641
|$17,294
|Clean
|$10,666
|$13,937
|$16,439
|Average
|$9,616
|$12,530
|$14,729
|Rough
|$8,566
|$11,123
|$13,019