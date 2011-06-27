  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$1,926$2,179
Clean$1,339$1,757$1,987
Average$1,076$1,417$1,602
Rough$814$1,078$1,218
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,212$2,539
Clean$1,476$2,017$2,315
Average$1,186$1,628$1,867
Rough$897$1,238$1,419
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,494$4,076$4,939
Clean$2,271$3,717$4,503
Average$1,826$3,000$3,632
Rough$1,381$2,282$2,760
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,675$2,210$2,505
Clean$1,525$2,015$2,284
Average$1,226$1,626$1,842
Rough$927$1,237$1,400
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,916$2,825$3,323
Clean$1,745$2,576$3,029
Average$1,402$2,079$2,443
Rough$1,060$1,581$1,857
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,120$2,955$3,415
Clean$1,931$2,695$3,113
Average$1,552$2,175$2,511
Rough$1,173$1,654$1,908
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,199$3,115$3,619
Clean$2,002$2,841$3,300
Average$1,610$2,292$2,661
Rough$1,217$1,744$2,022
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,535$2,105$2,418
Clean$1,398$1,920$2,205
Average$1,124$1,549$1,778
Rough$850$1,178$1,351
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,374$3,270$3,763
Clean$2,162$2,982$3,431
Average$1,738$2,407$2,767
Rough$1,314$1,831$2,103
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,048$3,039$3,583
Clean$1,865$2,772$3,267
Average$1,499$2,236$2,634
Rough$1,134$1,701$2,002
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,609$2,113$2,392
Clean$1,465$1,927$2,181
Average$1,178$1,555$1,759
Rough$891$1,183$1,336
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,193$3,344$3,975
Clean$1,997$3,050$3,624
Average$1,605$2,461$2,922
Rough$1,214$1,872$2,221
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,684$2,293$2,627
Clean$1,533$2,091$2,395
Average$1,233$1,687$1,932
Rough$932$1,283$1,468
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,977$2,658$3,033
Clean$1,800$2,424$2,765
Average$1,447$1,956$2,230
Rough$1,094$1,488$1,695
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,189$3,146$3,671
Clean$1,994$2,869$3,347
Average$1,603$2,315$2,699
Rough$1,212$1,761$2,051
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,729$2,262$2,556
Clean$1,575$2,063$2,330
Average$1,266$1,665$1,879
Rough$957$1,266$1,428
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,908$2,572$2,937
Clean$1,737$2,345$2,678
Average$1,397$1,892$2,159
Rough$1,056$1,440$1,641
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,970$2,889$3,394
Clean$1,794$2,635$3,094
Average$1,442$2,126$2,496
Rough$1,091$1,617$1,897
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,849$2,498$2,857
Clean$1,684$2,278$2,604
Average$1,353$1,838$2,100
Rough$1,023$1,398$1,596
Sell my 2008 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,920 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,920 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,398 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,920 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $850 to $2,418, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.