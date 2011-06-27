Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$1,926
|$2,179
|Clean
|$1,339
|$1,757
|$1,987
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,417
|$1,602
|Rough
|$814
|$1,078
|$1,218
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,212
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,476
|$2,017
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,186
|$1,628
|$1,867
|Rough
|$897
|$1,238
|$1,419
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,494
|$4,076
|$4,939
|Clean
|$2,271
|$3,717
|$4,503
|Average
|$1,826
|$3,000
|$3,632
|Rough
|$1,381
|$2,282
|$2,760
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,675
|$2,210
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,015
|$2,284
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,626
|$1,842
|Rough
|$927
|$1,237
|$1,400
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$2,825
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,745
|$2,576
|$3,029
|Average
|$1,402
|$2,079
|$2,443
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,581
|$1,857
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,120
|$2,955
|$3,415
|Clean
|$1,931
|$2,695
|$3,113
|Average
|$1,552
|$2,175
|$2,511
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,654
|$1,908
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,199
|$3,115
|$3,619
|Clean
|$2,002
|$2,841
|$3,300
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,292
|$2,661
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,744
|$2,022
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,535
|$2,105
|$2,418
|Clean
|$1,398
|$1,920
|$2,205
|Average
|$1,124
|$1,549
|$1,778
|Rough
|$850
|$1,178
|$1,351
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,374
|$3,270
|$3,763
|Clean
|$2,162
|$2,982
|$3,431
|Average
|$1,738
|$2,407
|$2,767
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,831
|$2,103
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,048
|$3,039
|$3,583
|Clean
|$1,865
|$2,772
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,499
|$2,236
|$2,634
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,701
|$2,002
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,113
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,465
|$1,927
|$2,181
|Average
|$1,178
|$1,555
|$1,759
|Rough
|$891
|$1,183
|$1,336
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$3,344
|$3,975
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,050
|$3,624
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,461
|$2,922
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,872
|$2,221
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Turbo 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,293
|$2,627
|Clean
|$1,533
|$2,091
|$2,395
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,687
|$1,932
|Rough
|$932
|$1,283
|$1,468
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$2,658
|$3,033
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,424
|$2,765
|Average
|$1,447
|$1,956
|$2,230
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,488
|$1,695
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,146
|$3,671
|Clean
|$1,994
|$2,869
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,315
|$2,699
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,761
|$2,051
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,262
|$2,556
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,063
|$2,330
|Average
|$1,266
|$1,665
|$1,879
|Rough
|$957
|$1,266
|$1,428
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Lux 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 01/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,908
|$2,572
|$2,937
|Clean
|$1,737
|$2,345
|$2,678
|Average
|$1,397
|$1,892
|$2,159
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,440
|$1,641
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat VR6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$2,889
|$3,394
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,635
|$3,094
|Average
|$1,442
|$2,126
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,617
|$1,897
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Passat Komfort 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 02/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,498
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,278
|$2,604
|Average
|$1,353
|$1,838
|$2,100
|Rough
|$1,023
|$1,398
|$1,596