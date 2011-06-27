Estimated values
1992 Volvo 740 GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,228
|$1,599
|Clean
|$476
|$1,084
|$1,412
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,037
|Rough
|$217
|$507
|$663
Estimated values
1992 Volvo 740 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,228
|$1,599
|Clean
|$476
|$1,084
|$1,412
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,037
|Rough
|$217
|$507
|$663
Estimated values
1992 Volvo 740 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,228
|$1,599
|Clean
|$476
|$1,084
|$1,412
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,037
|Rough
|$217
|$507
|$663
Estimated values
1992 Volvo 740 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,228
|$1,599
|Clean
|$476
|$1,084
|$1,412
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,037
|Rough
|$217
|$507
|$663