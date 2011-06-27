Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon Consumer Reviews

hottoddy , 04/08/2018 4dr Wagon

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this 1990 Buick Estate wagon on ebay. First mistake? The pictures & the sales pitch looked like a fantastic buy of a 58k car at $3000? After the hassle with shipper. wagon finally arrived 2 weeks later. My Parents always had wagons that were fantastic for Vacations & Road trips. I have owned several wagons myself. Like my Parents, All GM built Wagons. The weakest part of owning a wagon? The rear windows are never clean. Then add Snow Water & mud. Difficult to see what is behind the Wagon on clear days. Then add the mix of dirt. I remember hauling 4x8 sheets of plywood with back seat down to re-roof home. The day trips with 9 Cousins to parks to swim or to see the Astronauts. No car seats. Well wagons were the best family car ever made. I love how GM made the station wagons like rolling tanks. But drove smooth on almost any road. Interstates is where they shined. Smooth flowing rides with a trailer too. I prefer a 4 door sedan ride & comfort no mater who manufactured them. Most all the stations share parts with 4 door sedans or hard top. Mercury & Mopar had a station wagon hard top. Beautiful for 1960's. Yes I love real Station wagons. They are the best vehicle for a family & a salesmen. Remember riding in our softball coaches wagon to practice. The whole team in his on the road office. The only disadvantage of station wagons? The windows are like a greenhouse & a great place for thieves to go window shopping. Just be careful buying a old wagon. Don't do like I did & bought my last wagon. Electrical was all cut up. It took me 3 months to find & resolve most of the issues. Still working on the 90 Buick estate wagon. Replaced the carb & distributor to resolve trouble codes. Still there. So go back to the original mechanical Carb & Ignition. Holley carb & vacuum advance distributor. Starts first crank every time. Runs smooth & better gas mileage. Now replacing all front end parts due to rust & damage due to a car crossing center line hitting me head on. Plus need more electrical work. Windows leak & the windshield is loose due to dry rot. Not sure of the reason of the repaint of my wagon. All front end parts are painted with a latex paint? I can't find a body shop to paint my Buick Estate wagon. Guess I have to be a friend or club member to get work done? One estimate is $5000 for body work & paint prep. Then a additional amount to cover paint & primer supplies? The 1991 Buick Estate wagon is FOR SALE. $5000 as is. I remove the wheels tires & carb to return to stock $4000.