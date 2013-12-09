Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Estate Wagon Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Estate Wagon searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Estate Wagon
  4. Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Estate Wagon

Read recent reviews for the Buick Estate Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
1989 Buick Electra Estate Wagon
silveeto,09/12/2013
I bought this car in 2011 with only 77,000kms on it (48,000 miles). All original, unaltered and in near mint condition other than a fried interior blower circuit for the a/c and heat (huge pain in the ass). Aside from that I LOVED this car and regret selling it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Estate Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Buick Estate Wagon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings