  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Estate Wagon
  4. Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1990 Buick Estate Wagon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,818
Used Estate Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

LeSabre model dropped. Third seat can be deleted, and hood is garnished by new ornament.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Estate Wagon.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1989 Buick Electra Estate Wagon
silveeto,09/12/2013
I bought this car in 2011 with only 77,000kms on it (48,000 miles). All original, unaltered and in near mint condition other than a fried interior blower circuit for the a/c and heat (huge pain in the ass). Aside from that I LOVED this car and regret selling it.
my wagon
ultra_bizkit,12/04/2002
I bought this as my first car. It was a great car I never had any engine problems with it and it has 170000 miles on it. My only complaint is the poor gas mileage. It is great for going places with all of your friends and is always and attention getter. So if you want to be different and can afford the gas mileage this is your car!
my experience
wagon nut,05/15/2004
i bought this car with 160000 miles on it and have never had any engine or mechanical problems with it. the only thing i ever had to do to it was replace the valve gasket. this car is extremly reliable i never had any problems with it.
The nightmare of buying a car online.
hottoddy,04/08/2018
4dr Wagon
I bought this 1990 Buick Estate wagon on ebay. First mistake? The pictures & the sales pitch looked like a fantastic buy of a 58k car at $3000? After the hassle with shipper. wagon finally arrived 2 weeks later. My Parents always had wagons that were fantastic for Vacations & Road trips. I have owned several wagons myself. Like my Parents, All GM built Wagons. The weakest part of owning a wagon? The rear windows are never clean. Then add Snow Water & mud. Difficult to see what is behind the Wagon on clear days. Then add the mix of dirt. I remember hauling 4x8 sheets of plywood with back seat down to re-roof home. The day trips with 9 Cousins to parks to swim or to see the Astronauts. No car seats. Well wagons were the best family car ever made. I love how GM made the station wagons like rolling tanks. But drove smooth on almost any road. Interstates is where they shined. Smooth flowing rides with a trailer too. I prefer a 4 door sedan ride & comfort no mater who manufactured them. Most all the stations share parts with 4 door sedans or hard top. Mercury & Mopar had a station wagon hard top. Beautiful for 1960's. Yes I love real Station wagons. They are the best vehicle for a family & a salesmen. Remember riding in our softball coaches wagon to practice. The whole team in his on the road office. The only disadvantage of station wagons? The windows are like a greenhouse & a great place for thieves to go window shopping. Just be careful buying a old wagon. Don't do like I did & bought my last wagon. Electrical was all cut up. It took me 3 months to find & resolve most of the issues. Still working on the 90 Buick estate wagon. Replaced the carb & distributor to resolve trouble codes. Still there. So go back to the original mechanical Carb & Ignition. Holley carb & vacuum advance distributor. Starts first crank every time. Runs smooth & better gas mileage. Now replacing all front end parts due to rust & damage due to a car crossing center line hitting me head on. Plus need more electrical work. Windows leak & the windshield is loose due to dry rot. Not sure of the reason of the repaint of my wagon. All front end parts are painted with a latex paint? I can't find a body shop to paint my Buick Estate wagon. Guess I have to be a friend or club member to get work done? One estimate is $5000 for body work & paint prep. Then a additional amount to cover paint & primer supplies? The 1991 Buick Estate wagon is FOR SALE. $5000 as is. I remove the wheels tires & carb to return to stock $4000.
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Buick Estate Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Buick Estate Wagon

Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon Overview

The Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Estate Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Buick Estate Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Buick Estate Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon.

Can't find a used 1990 Buick Estate Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Estate Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,079.

Find a used Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Estate Wagon for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,637.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,962.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Buick Estate Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Estate Wagon lease specials

Related Used 1990 Buick Estate Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles