Used 2018 Buick Envision SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Envision
4.8
5 reviews
I'm Mostly Satisfied

David Gardner, 09/13/2018
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
In general, I'm very satisfied with my Buick Envision. It is exactly the right size. It's not too small, but not so large that I sacrifice mileage. One disappointment I have is the Apple Car Play system is very inconsistent in the way that it operates. It takes a long time to load some of the applications. When you turn them off, they don't stay off, and when you want to launch them, they either don't launch or it takes an inordinate amount of time to launch. This is not Buick's fault, but any technology they install should check out perfectly. The performance is adequate for me. There is obviously slower acceleration with a 2.5 4 cylinder engine. Also, I would like for the interior to be a little less "plasticy." Other than those things, I'm relatively satisfied. This is a very good car that is worthy of consideration.

2018 Buick Envision Preferred AWD

Richard Kell, 09/05/2018
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
We own a 2007 Honda Pilot that now has over 360,000 miles on it. Still runs and looks great, but we decided it was time to a new car. Naturally, we thought we would purchase another Pilot, but we really did not need 3rd row seats now. We test drove the Honda CR-V, it was nice but a little small. We decided to look at the GMC Terrain. After the test drive, we were not sold on it. Parked next to the Terrain was the Buick Envision. We asked to take that for a test drive. It is definitely not your grandparent's car. We loved it. It handles well and is extremely quiet inside on the highway. The hardest thing getting used to was the stop/start technology where the engine shuts down when the car is stopped and then starts up again when your foot comes off the brake. We are extremely happy with our choice.

Fuel Thirsty

Shawn, 12/11/2018
Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
My Envision is mostly used around town. I drive 2 miles to work and back again. After 5 days it has used a 1/2 tank, I just don't get it. My previous SUV was a 2015 Acadia that did much better on fuel mileage. I dislike the auto stop feature. Other then that I love this Buick. It's very quiet on the highway when I make my 150 mile trip to Indianapolis. Well worth a test drive.

better than expected

joe b., 10/30/2019
Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
bought as a demo with 6k miles, have 45k on it now, the fuel economy has been great, 32-34 highway 26-30 city. I have the 2.5 L front wheel drive, this car is quiet, comfortable and economical. will buy another one when I replace the current 2017

Fantastic Ride

Becky - grandma, 08/09/2018
Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Could have a little more cargo space. Front console could have space to hold 2 cans , does bot.

