2020 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews
Luxury at a decent price
VERY quiet ride, loaded with technology that I’m still learning about. I love most every thing about it. I discovered 2 shortcomings that were available in my 2009 Enclave: the shade on the panoramic sunroof over the second row is now manual instead of powered; the front passenger window now does not now have auto up and down. The gear shift is a major departure from what was available in the past. It requires a moderate learning curve. The auto stop feature was active the first couple of days but now does not I’m not complaining, it’s just weird. The adaptive cruise is a blast as well as the lane departure warning and subtle correction. Both features should be standard on all trim levels. I have not tested the other safety features yet. Very satisfied with the car overall. Extremely comfortable and loaded with helpful technology. I’m looking forward to exploring and exploiting the rest of the technology.
Very Satisfying Ride
It is big, quiet, and comfortable. Only negative is the "ideoit stick" transmission lever. Much rather have simple push buttons. It just does everything very well. Gasoline level gage is off by about 2 gallons.
