2019 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews

Transmission Nightmare Matt , 02/09/2019 Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 76 of 78 people found this review helpful I too have a 2019 Buick Enclave with transmission problems. Took it into the dealer after 2000 miles after it started shaking when accelerating. The dealership said it needed a new torque converter and we could drive it until the part was available. This was around New Years, we went back to get the Enclave and the dealer said they were later told by GM just to flush the transmission as it had too much lubricant from assembly. We took it home and it still shuddered, called the dealer and GM said to flush it again. This time when we picked it up it was worse than when it started. So now GM told the dealership to replace the torque converter however they cannot locate one. So now 6 weeks after this started we are still waiting for a torque converter that may or may not fix this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buick Enclave Lemon Gary Smith , 01/08/2019 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 96 of 100 people found this review helpful A new transmission was installed by the dealer (Banks Chevrolet-Concord, NH) who provided outstanding service with our lemon. The new transmission is clunky and does not shift smoothly on hills going both up and down. I strongly recommend avoiding Buick's with this transmission! I bought a 2019 Enclave in October 2019. Immediately experienced transmission surging while driving down my moderately sloping driveway. Then on Dec 20,2018 I could not go over 27 mph nor shift gears. Towed by dealer to their shop and told they had to order a new transmission from N. Dakota if available. Which leads me to suspect that new transmissions must be in demand due to being a chronic problem. Web searching indicates 2018's had same problem and the 2019's have the same model number transmission as the 2018's. Hope to not have to go the Lemon Law route. Dealer has been very good. GMC, I am not so sure! You would think they would have corrected the transmission problems for the 2019 models, unless they had use up their transmission inventory. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lemon - 2018...Same issues with the 2019 JB , 05/06/2019 Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 45 of 47 people found this review helpful Accelerating 17-20 mph the transmission shudders again at 27-30. The first vehicle had so many repair attempts that it had been repurchased by GM. I now have a 2019, Enclave Avenir which is demonstrating the same issues. This is of major concern, especially now reading the reviews of the same concerns. The service technicians have been wonderful, and we really want to like the vehicle, but this is just ridiculous! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressed D. Porter , 04/01/2019 Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 45 of 49 people found this review helpful Didn't want to purchase a GM product, but since the Enclave is the only CUV with three usable rows of seating which still has decent cargo space behind the third row, I took a chance. So far I've been impressed. The ride and handling are very good, the engine has plenty of power, the transmission is less smooth than I expected but it's okay, the tech features are useful, there are many safety features, and the fit and finish are good. No problems with anything so far. It's not perfect of course. Some of the materials are not luxury level, the electronic gear shifter is awkward, and there are a few missing amenities, but overall it's been enjoyable. Update: It's been over a year now with the Enclave and everything is still great. No issues whatsoever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse