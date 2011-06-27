Used 1994 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews
Reliable car
We bought this car used with about 61,000 miles on it after searching for a vehicle that would have sufficient cargo room while driving like a car. We believe we got an excellent deal as it has been rock solid. Other than routine maintenance, our only repair costs were for a new muffler and alternator. The car has plenty of cargo room and a nice balance between power and gas mileage. It's increasingly difficult to find a mid-size wagon other than in the luxury range, so we plan to keep this one for 2-3 more years, at least as a second car.
1994 Buick Century Wagon
Bought this wagon at 75,000 miles, now has 104,000. Recently replaced alternator ($300) and fuel pump/fuel pump relay and related fuel supply items ($500). No other major problems. Quiet smooth ride. 3.1 V6 is healthy but not powerful. Power windows, locks, tilt steering, w/fold up seat in rear can seat 5 adults and 3 kids. Who needs van/SUV. 18/26 mpg
