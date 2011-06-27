Used 1994 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

Jack39 , 05/28/2003

We bought this car used with about 61,000 miles on it after searching for a vehicle that would have sufficient cargo room while driving like a car. We believe we got an excellent deal as it has been rock solid. Other than routine maintenance, our only repair costs were for a new muffler and alternator. The car has plenty of cargo room and a nice balance between power and gas mileage. It's increasingly difficult to find a mid-size wagon other than in the luxury range, so we plan to keep this one for 2-3 more years, at least as a second car.