Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,977
|$20,035
|$23,192
|Clean
|$15,152
|$18,991
|$21,952
|Average
|$13,503
|$16,904
|$19,472
|Rough
|$11,853
|$14,817
|$16,991
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,054
|$16,710
|$19,550
|Clean
|$12,380
|$15,840
|$18,505
|Average
|$11,033
|$14,099
|$16,414
|Rough
|$9,685
|$12,358
|$14,323
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,820
|$17,690
|$20,696
|Clean
|$13,106
|$16,769
|$19,590
|Average
|$11,680
|$14,926
|$17,376
|Rough
|$10,253
|$13,083
|$15,163
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,255
|$19,869
|$22,687
|Clean
|$15,416
|$18,834
|$21,473
|Average
|$13,738
|$16,764
|$19,047
|Rough
|$12,060
|$14,694
|$16,621