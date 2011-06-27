Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$1,800
|$2,082
|Clean
|$1,099
|$1,606
|$1,863
|Average
|$833
|$1,218
|$1,426
|Rough
|$567
|$830
|$989
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,205
|$1,894
|$2,237
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,690
|$2,002
|Average
|$815
|$1,281
|$1,533
|Rough
|$555
|$873
|$1,063
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,664
|$1,965
|Clean
|$948
|$1,484
|$1,758
|Average
|$718
|$1,125
|$1,346
|Rough
|$489
|$767
|$933
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,721
|$1,991
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,536
|$1,782
|Average
|$795
|$1,164
|$1,364
|Rough
|$541
|$793
|$946
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,953
|$2,357
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,742
|$2,110
|Average
|$776
|$1,321
|$1,615
|Rough
|$528
|$900
|$1,120
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$878
|$1,432
|$1,710
|Clean
|$783
|$1,278
|$1,530
|Average
|$594
|$969
|$1,171
|Rough
|$404
|$660
|$812
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,044
|$2,318
|Clean
|$1,325
|$1,824
|$2,075
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,383
|$1,588
|Rough
|$684
|$942
|$1,101
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,360
|$1,969
|$2,269
|Clean
|$1,213
|$1,757
|$2,031
|Average
|$920
|$1,332
|$1,554
|Rough
|$626
|$907
|$1,078
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,363
|$1,959
|$2,252
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,748
|$2,016
|Average
|$921
|$1,325
|$1,543
|Rough
|$627
|$903
|$1,070
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,344
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,229
|$2,091
|$2,532
|Average
|$932
|$1,585
|$1,938
|Rough
|$634
|$1,080
|$1,344
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$1,671
|$1,948
|Clean
|$994
|$1,491
|$1,744
|Average
|$754
|$1,131
|$1,335
|Rough
|$513
|$770
|$926
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,615
|$1,929
|Clean
|$880
|$1,441
|$1,727
|Average
|$667
|$1,093
|$1,322
|Rough
|$454
|$744
|$917