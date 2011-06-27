  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,232$1,800$2,082
Clean$1,099$1,606$1,863
Average$833$1,218$1,426
Rough$567$830$989
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,205$1,894$2,237
Clean$1,075$1,690$2,002
Average$815$1,281$1,533
Rough$555$873$1,063
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,062$1,664$1,965
Clean$948$1,484$1,758
Average$718$1,125$1,346
Rough$489$767$933
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$1,721$1,991
Clean$1,049$1,536$1,782
Average$795$1,164$1,364
Rough$541$793$946
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,148$1,953$2,357
Clean$1,024$1,742$2,110
Average$776$1,321$1,615
Rough$528$900$1,120
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$878$1,432$1,710
Clean$783$1,278$1,530
Average$594$969$1,171
Rough$404$660$812
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,044$2,318
Clean$1,325$1,824$2,075
Average$1,004$1,383$1,588
Rough$684$942$1,101
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,360$1,969$2,269
Clean$1,213$1,757$2,031
Average$920$1,332$1,554
Rough$626$907$1,078
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,363$1,959$2,252
Clean$1,216$1,748$2,016
Average$921$1,325$1,543
Rough$627$903$1,070
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,378$2,344$2,829
Clean$1,229$2,091$2,532
Average$932$1,585$1,938
Rough$634$1,080$1,344
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,115$1,671$1,948
Clean$994$1,491$1,744
Average$754$1,131$1,335
Rough$513$770$926
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,615$1,929
Clean$880$1,441$1,727
Average$667$1,093$1,322
Rough$454$744$917
FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series ranges from $567 to $2,082, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.