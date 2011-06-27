Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,417
|$1,661
|Clean
|$827
|$1,265
|$1,487
|Average
|$627
|$959
|$1,138
|Rough
|$427
|$653
|$789
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$807
|$1,403
|$1,704
|Clean
|$720
|$1,252
|$1,525
|Average
|$546
|$949
|$1,167
|Rough
|$372
|$647
|$810
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$615
|$1,208
|$1,510
|Clean
|$548
|$1,078
|$1,352
|Average
|$416
|$817
|$1,035
|Rough
|$283
|$557
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,323
|$1,533
|Clean
|$801
|$1,180
|$1,372
|Average
|$607
|$895
|$1,050
|Rough
|$413
|$610
|$728
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,235
|$1,510
|Clean
|$614
|$1,102
|$1,352
|Average
|$466
|$835
|$1,035
|Rough
|$317
|$569
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$975
|$1,697
|$2,059
|Clean
|$870
|$1,514
|$1,843
|Average
|$660
|$1,148
|$1,411
|Rough
|$449
|$782
|$978
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,399
|$1,650
|Clean
|$801
|$1,248
|$1,477
|Average
|$607
|$947
|$1,130
|Rough
|$413
|$645
|$784
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,378
|$1,578
|Clean
|$864
|$1,229
|$1,413
|Average
|$655
|$932
|$1,081
|Rough
|$446
|$635
|$750
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,250
|$1,510
|Clean
|$656
|$1,116
|$1,352
|Average
|$497
|$846
|$1,035
|Rough
|$339
|$576
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$801
|$1,273
|$1,510
|Clean
|$714
|$1,136
|$1,352
|Average
|$541
|$861
|$1,035
|Rough
|$369
|$587
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$779
|$1,266
|$1,510
|Clean
|$695
|$1,129
|$1,352
|Average
|$527
|$856
|$1,035
|Rough
|$359
|$583
|$718
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$722
|$1,247
|$1,510
|Clean
|$644
|$1,112
|$1,352
|Average
|$488
|$843
|$1,035
|Rough
|$332
|$574
|$718