Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$806
|$1,370
|$1,648
|Clean
|$734
|$1,248
|$1,508
|Average
|$591
|$1,005
|$1,227
|Rough
|$448
|$762
|$947
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,753
|$2,124
|Clean
|$912
|$1,597
|$1,944
|Average
|$734
|$1,286
|$1,583
|Rough
|$556
|$975
|$1,222
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Astro LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$911
|$1,645
|$2,011
|Clean
|$830
|$1,499
|$1,840
|Average
|$668
|$1,207
|$1,498
|Rough
|$506
|$915
|$1,156
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,890
|$2,287
|Clean
|$993
|$1,722
|$2,093
|Average
|$800
|$1,387
|$1,704
|Rough
|$606
|$1,051
|$1,315
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,594
|$1,954
|Clean
|$793
|$1,452
|$1,788
|Average
|$638
|$1,169
|$1,455
|Rough
|$483
|$886
|$1,123
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,735
|$2,103
|Clean
|$903
|$1,581
|$1,924
|Average
|$727
|$1,273
|$1,567
|Rough
|$551
|$965
|$1,209