Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$7,446
|$8,873
|Clean
|$4,179
|$6,672
|$7,967
|Average
|$3,210
|$5,124
|$6,156
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,576
|$4,345
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,893
|$6,730
|$8,191
|Clean
|$3,488
|$6,030
|$7,355
|Average
|$2,680
|$4,631
|$5,683
|Rough
|$1,871
|$3,232
|$4,011
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,346
|$6,186
|$7,119
|Clean
|$3,895
|$5,543
|$6,392
|Average
|$2,992
|$4,257
|$4,939
|Rough
|$2,089
|$2,971
|$3,486
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,390
|$5,392
|$6,417
|Clean
|$3,038
|$4,831
|$5,763
|Average
|$2,334
|$3,710
|$4,453
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,589
|$3,143
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,378
|$7,426
|$8,993
|Clean
|$3,924
|$6,654
|$8,075
|Average
|$3,014
|$5,110
|$6,240
|Rough
|$2,105
|$3,566
|$4,404
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,680
|$5,782
|$6,858
|Clean
|$3,298
|$5,181
|$6,158
|Average
|$2,533
|$3,979
|$4,758
|Rough
|$1,769
|$2,777
|$3,358
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$6,089
|$7,194
|Clean
|$3,519
|$5,456
|$6,460
|Average
|$2,704
|$4,190
|$4,992
|Rough
|$1,888
|$2,924
|$3,523
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,686
|$5,680
|$6,698
|Clean
|$3,303
|$5,089
|$6,014
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,909
|$4,647
|Rough
|$1,772
|$2,728
|$3,280
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,943
|$6,296
|$7,502
|Clean
|$3,534
|$5,641
|$6,736
|Average
|$2,715
|$4,332
|$5,205
|Rough
|$1,895
|$3,024
|$3,673
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,124
|$8,552
|$10,313
|Clean
|$4,592
|$7,663
|$9,260
|Average
|$3,528
|$5,885
|$7,155
|Rough
|$2,463
|$4,107
|$5,050
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,281
|$6,489
|$7,615
|Clean
|$3,837
|$5,814
|$6,838
|Average
|$2,947
|$4,465
|$5,283
|Rough
|$2,058
|$3,116
|$3,729
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,465
|$5,491
|$6,528
|Clean
|$3,105
|$4,921
|$5,862
|Average
|$2,385
|$3,779
|$4,530
|Rough
|$1,666
|$2,637
|$3,197
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,180
|$9,870
|$11,759
|Clean
|$5,538
|$8,844
|$10,559
|Average
|$4,255
|$6,792
|$8,159
|Rough
|$2,971
|$4,740
|$5,758
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,263
|$5,088
|$6,021
|Clean
|$2,924
|$4,559
|$5,407
|Average
|$2,247
|$3,501
|$4,178
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,444
|$2,948