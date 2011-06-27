  1. Home
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,663$7,446$8,873
Clean$4,179$6,672$7,967
Average$3,210$5,124$6,156
Rough$2,242$3,576$4,345
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,893$6,730$8,191
Clean$3,488$6,030$7,355
Average$2,680$4,631$5,683
Rough$1,871$3,232$4,011
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,346$6,186$7,119
Clean$3,895$5,543$6,392
Average$2,992$4,257$4,939
Rough$2,089$2,971$3,486
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,390$5,392$6,417
Clean$3,038$4,831$5,763
Average$2,334$3,710$4,453
Rough$1,630$2,589$3,143
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,378$7,426$8,993
Clean$3,924$6,654$8,075
Average$3,014$5,110$6,240
Rough$2,105$3,566$4,404
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,680$5,782$6,858
Clean$3,298$5,181$6,158
Average$2,533$3,979$4,758
Rough$1,769$2,777$3,358
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,927$6,089$7,194
Clean$3,519$5,456$6,460
Average$2,704$4,190$4,992
Rough$1,888$2,924$3,523
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,686$5,680$6,698
Clean$3,303$5,089$6,014
Average$2,538$3,909$4,647
Rough$1,772$2,728$3,280
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,943$6,296$7,502
Clean$3,534$5,641$6,736
Average$2,715$4,332$5,205
Rough$1,895$3,024$3,673
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,124$8,552$10,313
Clean$4,592$7,663$9,260
Average$3,528$5,885$7,155
Rough$2,463$4,107$5,050
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,281$6,489$7,615
Clean$3,837$5,814$6,838
Average$2,947$4,465$5,283
Rough$2,058$3,116$3,729
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,465$5,491$6,528
Clean$3,105$4,921$5,862
Average$2,385$3,779$4,530
Rough$1,666$2,637$3,197
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,180$9,870$11,759
Clean$5,538$8,844$10,559
Average$4,255$6,792$8,159
Rough$2,971$4,740$5,758
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,263$5,088$6,021
Clean$2,924$4,559$5,407
Average$2,247$3,501$4,178
Rough$1,569$2,444$2,948
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,895 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,543 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,895 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,543 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,895 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,543 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 ranges from $2,089 to $7,119, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.