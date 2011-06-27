Used 2000 BMW Z3 Consumer Reviews

Update of 2002 Review GaryA , 06/17/2010 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I wrote an earlier review of the Z3 and mistyped V6 when I knew the 2.5 L engine in the 2.3 model is an inline 6. Anyway, have now put on around 80k miles and this car still drives like new. Just as tight, no rattles or body noises. Great car. Report Abuse

Best car I have ever owned Darrel Dore , 02/01/2009 18 of 18 people found this review helpful In my driving life I have owned a Karmann Ghia, Triumph Spitfire, Miata & Porsche 911T, just to name the top ones. Before buying this 7yr old Z3 with only 29k miles by the prior 2 owners, I loved the Porsche the best. Now after driving the Z3 from SC to NM, then up to Portland, down the curvy coast hwy (it really loves curves!) to San Francisco and finally back to SC, I am completely pleased with the handling, comfort, performance (133 mph in the desert!) and reliability. For the maintenance, you really need to find an independent BMW mechanic to keep the oil change costs down (the dealers are a little expensive). Replace the radiator before 100k, the plastic tanks split!

Quite a ride. Worth the coin. stevie63 , 11/27/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought the car after servicing it for a client for ten yrs. What a great,great car. Reliable,fun,light, well made. I did pop for a Shark Injector plug in performance module. It was WELL worth the money. The M52TU benefited well from the upgrades. In short,fun and rewarding to drive and own.

My Roadster Splitatom59 , 03/07/2002 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Only really drive it during nice weather. Excellent acceleration and braking. Some cheap parts in the interior but all cars seem to do that nowadays. Sitting position is comfortable but hard getting in and out for 6-footers +. Fabrication and mechanics on this car are primo as is the BWM customer satisfaction program. Gas milage has been consistently 24 mi+. This a fun car and not really meant for day-to-day tasks. Enjoy!!