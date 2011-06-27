  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
My dream SUV

Sharon Holman, 08/26/2018
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
When I first saw an X6 on the road a few years ago, I loved the style and vowed to buy one someday. I finally bought one 8 months ago and I love it. Comfortable, great handling and pick up, space for everything. I feel special driving it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car

DP custom, 03/21/2020
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I am 79 years old and have purchased many different cars from just about every manufacturer..this one is the best of all. It is rear wheel drive only and great for Florida...fantastic automobile

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
