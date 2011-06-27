Used 2017 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews
BEWARE...X5 Self destructs after bad fuel
I have had many BMW's and was a fan until my latest incident with my X5. I have a 2017 X5 35D with 25k miles, and loved this car until I purchased diesel at a local Shell station. A few miles up the highway, my car began to run rough and then went into limp mode. Luckily I was close to an exit and was able to get off the freeway. 2 hours later I was towed to a BMW dealership. I soon learned that my problem was bad fuel and I needed a whole new fuel system. I was quoted 13k and this would not be covered under warranty. I was advised to call my auto insurance since this should be covered under the comprehensive clause. My insurance carrier advised the dealership to run an engine compression test and they also found that I had a cracked piston and a scored cylinder wall. Needless to say my insurance company totaled the car. After more research I found that the Shell station sells 800-1200 gallons of fuel per day which means that approximately 35-40 other customers purchased diesel fuel that day with no other reports of bad fuel. This leads to a conclusion that the BMW diesel fuel filter system is not adequately designed to handle anything but perfect diesel fuel. Most diesel autos have a multi stage filtering system that would prevent contaminants from reaching the engine causing catastrophic failure. Even though my insurance company paid me FMV for a 1 year old vehicle I am still out 20k for the depreciation that was deducted from the value of the vehicle. To anyone considering a BMW diesel, I recommend you steer clear of any BMW with a diesel engine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Beast
We named this 9th BMW and first X5 The Beast. We also own a 535D M Sport affectionally named The Beauty. This is a great SUV/truck whichever one names it. We tow a 5,000 lb boat with ease. It's pretty new with only 3,500 miles on it so far. It drives like a much smaller lighter car rather than a large heavy SUV. Handles great. We opted for the pricy Dynamic handling package so we don't know how it would ride/tow without it but it is smooth as glass on the highways, a bit choppy around town but then again its a BMW and handles like one. The MSRP was $80,000 so there were many other SUVs cheaper that we looked at before buying this pricy one. We are totally satisfied. We did have a vibration issue that took replacing both tires and rims to correct. Many trips to the dealership Gurrrrr. But its fixed now and we are very happy with our purchase. Highly recommend this SUV and especially with the diesel engine and if you can swing the $4,500 option price go for Dynamic Handling too. Oh and we have the standard 19" rims and I would not suggest larger ones. Seems to make the ride rough.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X5
Related Used 2017 BMW X5 Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner