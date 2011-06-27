Used 2017 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Nancy , 11/26/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

I have had many BMW's and was a fan until my latest incident with my X5. I have a 2017 X5 35D with 25k miles, and loved this car until I purchased diesel at a local Shell station. A few miles up the highway, my car began to run rough and then went into limp mode. Luckily I was close to an exit and was able to get off the freeway. 2 hours later I was towed to a BMW dealership. I soon learned that my problem was bad fuel and I needed a whole new fuel system. I was quoted 13k and this would not be covered under warranty. I was advised to call my auto insurance since this should be covered under the comprehensive clause. My insurance carrier advised the dealership to run an engine compression test and they also found that I had a cracked piston and a scored cylinder wall. Needless to say my insurance company totaled the car. After more research I found that the Shell station sells 800-1200 gallons of fuel per day which means that approximately 35-40 other customers purchased diesel fuel that day with no other reports of bad fuel. This leads to a conclusion that the BMW diesel fuel filter system is not adequately designed to handle anything but perfect diesel fuel. Most diesel autos have a multi stage filtering system that would prevent contaminants from reaching the engine causing catastrophic failure. Even though my insurance company paid me FMV for a 1 year old vehicle I am still out 20k for the depreciation that was deducted from the value of the vehicle. To anyone considering a BMW diesel, I recommend you steer clear of any BMW with a diesel engine.