Used 2016 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Fuel Efficient & Quick
If you are looking for great fuel efficiency combined with quick performance at a stop light or stop and go traffic, this is the SUV for you. I've really enjoyed this vehicle and plan to keep it for several more years. I average 29.2 miles per gallon in mostly city driving and I'm not light on the accelerator. I love how quick it is off the line, we really enjoy the panoramic sunroof, seat heaters work outstanding, iDrive is the best technology mgmt system in my opinion and it is a comfortable highway cruiser. The dog fits in the back. And, something that will be hard to replace in other models is the fold down tailgate, not only is it great to sit on, but it also allows the dog to hop up without scratching the bumper paint. We really enjoy this car and don't see a reason to replace it at this point. We hope BMW brings back the diesel in the next version of the X5; we'll be loyal fans!
x5 is excellent
great car in normal use,but just back from 1000 mile fishing trip it returned 35.4 mpg .First time going off road it goes up steep ,loose grades ,bearly spining a tire. Power is always there no matter what speed. Totally successful execution of an suv
2016 BMW Xdrive 35d
Love this car!...except for the 20” tires..too much noise. I get an overall average of 30.5mpg. On long distant trips, I get 34-36mpg. I plan to keep this car for many years. BMW, please bring back the diesel in the future. Update: Best car on the road! Replaced my noisy tires for non-run flats. Loved this car so much, purchased a 2018 328 d sport wagon...last year available. Plan to keep both for many years.
Forget the 50i get the 35d
I struggled with the decision to get the 35d over the 50i but it was the best decision I could make. What a fantastic vehicle!
