Used 2016 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Kelly , 07/03/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for great fuel efficiency combined with quick performance at a stop light or stop and go traffic, this is the SUV for you. I've really enjoyed this vehicle and plan to keep it for several more years. I average 29.2 miles per gallon in mostly city driving and I'm not light on the accelerator. I love how quick it is off the line, we really enjoy the panoramic sunroof, seat heaters work outstanding, iDrive is the best technology mgmt system in my opinion and it is a comfortable highway cruiser. The dog fits in the back. And, something that will be hard to replace in other models is the fold down tailgate, not only is it great to sit on, but it also allows the dog to hop up without scratching the bumper paint. We really enjoy this car and don't see a reason to replace it at this point. We hope BMW brings back the diesel in the next version of the X5; we'll be loyal fans!