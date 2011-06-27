  1. Home
Used 2009 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 X5
4.8
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Buy one, love it, and be prepared for maintenance

Eric, 06/27/2016
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
36 of 36 people found this review helpful

As a good friend said to me before I bought my first bimmer, they don't break often, but when they do, its expensive. This car is no exception. That being said I buy low priced, high quality cars. I prefer them depreciated from their showroom pricing, but in good condition. We bought our 2009 BMW X5 with 92K on it. In the last 24 months we have spent about 6-7K in repairs. The car does need special therapy. The tight tolerances of the sensors, the tight standards of the brakes, tires, wheel bearings, and glow plugs mean constant mechanic massaging. BUT!!!! When this car is running right(80% of the time) it is simply the best car I have ever driven. Insanely fast, stable, and powerful. With snow tires I have conquered the toughest storms that Colorado can throw at me. Do yourself a favor. Buy one of these cars with 90-100K on it, set aside $6K in repair dollars(that is still half of the original sticker price) and you will own a great car. A really great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Buyer be aware!

Kevin, 08/22/2016
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Overall this was a high performing, satisfying experience. However, the frequency of my trips to the repair shop had both me and my mechanic frustrated, and diminished the positive feeling. The problem with these vehicles is the expense of highly specialized parts and the time needed to repair. If you're not ready to absorb these expenses, do not purchase this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
One year after purching X5

Rjaio, 09/02/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Since I purchased this vehicle, I have put 9,000 miles on it. The fuel mileage is great. On average city traffic, I got 22.4 mile/gal. No problem so far and the quality is better than what I expected after own Japanese cars for many year. The only thing I don't feel comfortable is the car equipped with run flat tires. How can I drive on the interstate highway in a rural area with a flat tire. I decide to buy a spare tire and also replace the run flat tires with regular ones when the time come.

Great SUV

jledoux, 11/25/2012
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought a off lease 09 X5 D after my wife's new explorer was hit and totaled. After only a few days all i can say is wow! 425 pound ft of torque and 28 mpg on the highway is an incredible combination. The X5 has amazing handling and great brakes. We have owned a fx 35, a xc 90 and a ford explorer and this X5 is by far the best SUV we have owned. This engine is perfect for a 5000 lb truck. It pulls effortlessly and for such a heavy vehicle it has great pick up. If you are looking for the perfect combo of fuel mileage, power, comfort and handling look no further. I highly recommend

Excellent

Martin, 12/18/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Just picked up my ordered BMW X5 xDrive35d (diesel) that I had ordered back in August 2008. Ordered every option possible (costly). It was worth the wait. The diesel is very quite and drives like a dream. The torque is huge and available at any speed. The twin turbo diesel engine does a magnificent job. There is absolutely no lag at all. You punch it, and it goes. With that much power, you really do not need the big 4.8i. I was debating between the diesel and the 4.8i for the longest time, but now I am very glad that I went for the diesel. Picked up the x5 2 weeks ago with a full tank. Drove 500 km and still have more that quarter tank of fuel left. Fuel mileage, so far so good.

