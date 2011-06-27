Used 2001 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews
I'm In Love
We just bought this BMW, which is our first jump from Volvo into any other vehicle in over 15 years. We were blown away by the performance of the engine, the luxury of the interior and how an SUV (don't care if BMW calls it an SAV or not, it's still an SUV) actually handles like a car. God willing, we're going to remain BMW owners for a long time. We bought an extended warranty at the dealer, as we've read here at Edmunds that repairs can become an issue. If you find a good used one like we did our pristine "new" x5, buy it. I'm blown away each time I get in the car at how well it's made. Even down to the alarm key. We loved BMW so much, we ran out and bought a 740i for the husband the next weekend.
Proud owner of an X5
I LOVE this "SAV." It's my third BMW. After owning a 325i and than a 330i, I was very resistant on getting an suv, it all went away after driving it. I love the performance, and its only the 6 cylinder! It handles great, the exterior is beautiful, and it very reliable. This is WAY batter than Mercedes' ML class that I test drove. The best thing of all, after 120,000 miles, it still drives like I just drove off the lot.
The Best Value SUV Used. Nothing Better!
I have had two 01 BMW x5 4,4's and I never had any real issues with them. The first X5 was bought used at 49k and I had the lower control arms changed under warranty. I had it until 79k and nothing else but oil changes were done. I sold it and bought the same model with 69k and every single option as the other was just a 4.4 with no extra options. I had to change the AC Climate control module. I did the repair in 15 minutes. At 78k just did front brakes and coolant flush. I do not baby my vehicles and both x5's have held up very well in NYC. If you want an SUV that handles and drives great, this is it!
Dinan Package is a Blast!!
Bought this X5 4.4 used, with 28K mi. and the Dinan package (throttle body, exhaust, 19" rims, etc) from an AZ reseller. Whoever traded this truck in was nuts! This one's for keeps. Performance is BMW-esque, suspension firm, but not harsh, and handling outshines most sports cars. And the Dinan package puts it in a league of its own. A note of caution: max out on an extended warranty. It will pay for itself. They just don't make 'em like they used to. Speaker grilles fall off, cup holders fail to close, electronic gremlins that you just learn to live with. If you live in good terrain where the roads are long, you'll love it for all the right reasons.
First and Last
What can I say, besides the typical maintenance which needs to be performed at 60k, this car is a tank. Lots of room, classy look and performance to please any driver. I've test driven MB, Infiniti, VW, Audi, and even GM. All seem nice but what BMW has done here, no one else has done. Handling is the first you will notice after you drive the rest. Then comes the power and performance this SUV has. You think that BMW states 290 hp. Think again. I've taken 540s with my eyes closed. Some people just underestimate this SUV. Get this car and do the problematic maintenance that it needs around 60k and you will never regret it.
