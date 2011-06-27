Estimated values
1992 Volkswagen GTI 16V 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,091
|$1,421
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$225
|$527
|$690
Estimated values
1992 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,091
|$1,421
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$225
|$527
|$690