Estimated values
2001 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,469
|$4,252
|Clean
|$1,802
|$3,065
|$3,756
|Average
|$1,319
|$2,257
|$2,763
|Rough
|$837
|$1,450
|$1,771
Estimated values
2001 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$2,716
|$3,187
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,399
|$2,815
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,767
|$2,071
|Rough
|$764
|$1,135
|$1,327
Estimated values
2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,890
|$2,840
|$3,364
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,509
|$2,971
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,848
|$2,186
|Rough
|$774
|$1,187
|$1,401
Estimated values
2001 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,429
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,146
|$2,499
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,581
|$1,838
|Rough
|$700
|$1,015
|$1,178