  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2015 BMW M6
  5. Used 2015 BMW M6 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 M6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all M6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$38,790 - $47,714
Used M6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Brute force in a velvet glove

Jim Bradley, 03/26/2019
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My M6 is the 600 HP competition model- it is my second M6 convertible and my third six series- this car is stunningly beautiful-has enormous power and torque and once I understood all settings on the transmission and chassis and set them to my liking , I found it has enormous road grip and handling & is fun to drive- it is a fairly big-car - but it also allows it to have much more trunk space and usable areas & comfort than most sports convertibles- —the huge drilled rotor brakes are superb, and coupled with that superb BMW engine gives great confidence to the drive. I have a 750 I am Support is my daily driver, And it’s a very functional fast and sophisticated car-but in the evening or weekends I really look forward to pulling out this M6 competition which to me has a great balance of power beauty and relative usability , The excitement never goes away when push the button on the start & heat that beautiful sound from the titanium exhaust, and start heading down the highway ~It’s kind of like jumping on a beautiful stallion I’m going for a ride-excitement still puts a big smile on my face!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all M6s for sale

Related Used 2015 BMW M6 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles