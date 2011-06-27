Used 2015 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Brute force in a velvet glove
My M6 is the 600 HP competition model- it is my second M6 convertible and my third six series- this car is stunningly beautiful-has enormous power and torque and once I understood all settings on the transmission and chassis and set them to my liking , I found it has enormous road grip and handling & is fun to drive- it is a fairly big-car - but it also allows it to have much more trunk space and usable areas & comfort than most sports convertibles- —the huge drilled rotor brakes are superb, and coupled with that superb BMW engine gives great confidence to the drive. I have a 750 I am Support is my daily driver, And it’s a very functional fast and sophisticated car-but in the evening or weekends I really look forward to pulling out this M6 competition which to me has a great balance of power beauty and relative usability , The excitement never goes away when push the button on the start & heat that beautiful sound from the titanium exhaust, and start heading down the highway ~It’s kind of like jumping on a beautiful stallion I’m going for a ride-excitement still puts a big smile on my face!
