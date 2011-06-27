Used 2010 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

v10man , 06/29/2011

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have to disagree with some of the reviews I have read about the M6-especially regarding the SMG. I think the car is involving, and the SMG takes a little bit of getting used to for smooth shifts, but I love the transmission. This car ain't for sissies and is very rewarding to drive if you like to remain involved. One doesn't really need a radio because the highly strung V10 is a symphony itself. Regarding the SMG-it should be set to manual around town, and to its quickest shifting setting and you may have to lift off the throttle for each shift a fraction of a second for seamless shifts. Big deal! Got my 2010 brand new for $79k and is a bargain supercar. Gas mileage bad but I knew b-4hand.