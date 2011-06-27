Used 2007 BMW M6 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
It *IS* my everyday car

matomizer, 06/14/2011
This is my everyday car, except for my wife's minivan which I don't really drive. I love love love this car. I bought it used a year and a half ago and it has never ceased to amaze me every time I get behind the wheel. I don't mind the smg. I just shift it how I want anyway and go back and forth between auto and manual. I played around with the shift points until I just finally left it on default. I love being able to just BE where I want to be in traffic without thinking. BMW was faithful to the spirit of man when they built this car.

Great but Picked On Car.

kimchimofo, 03/31/2007
The fact that this car is so hotly debated in most forums suggests that it's controversial. There are many people who love it and hate it. It's fast, fun to drive, and comfortable. And is very innovative in creature comforts, build quality, engineering, and performance. Some might complain that the car is too heavy or has a bad transmission, my advice is if you don't like it don't buy it. For those who do love this car, shop around... and if you buy one it'll deliver a great (but possibly the ultimate) driving experience time and time again and will turns heads wherever you go.

What an AWESOME car!!

PainMD, 08/31/2008
I purchased my 2007 BMW M6 Convertible about 10 months ago. I decided to hold off on submitting my review until now because I like to form a close relationship with my vehicle before singing its accolades. Well, all I can say is that this car has exceeded all my expectations. It is simply the best car I have ever owned, bar none. The car is an absolute blast to drive. For the first time, I actually look forward to getting up in the morning to drive the 20 miles to my office. Same applies to my drive home from work. The V10 engine is sublime. The handling is confidence-inspiring. The build quality is second to none. As far as the iDrive and SMG are concerned, I love them both.

BMW M6 Coupe

Terry, 12/10/2009
I ordered this vehicle new in 2007. The car is everything I expected. My M6 averages 24.4 mpg highway at 80 mph. Much better the the 4.4 X5 Sport that gets 18.4 highway. The M6 has the styling, power and performance that is advertised. I would recommend the vehicle.

AWESOME POWER AND STYLE

JOHN JACKSON, 03/11/2018
2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM)
This is a true driver's car, not for the casual driver, but for the driving enthusiast who enjoys the experience of driving a sporty, powerful and luxurious automobile.

