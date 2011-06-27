Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
Wow - What a Car!
When I bought this car new, I should have known that it would be rare. It was extremely hard to find. Dealers wouldn't trade each other for one, they were allocated and I believe still are. The M6 Gran Coupe is a "Sexy Beast". It catches eyes where ever I go. Photos don't do this car justice. The curves, and the carbon fiber roof and rear diffuser, carbon fiber interior and engine exhaust sound that's fitting for an exotic autobahn burner. Combined make it a truly exotic 5 seater. After owning it for over 2-1/2 years, I've only seen one other one on the road, and I live in Southern California. I can't even say that about an exotic Ferrari, I've seen more of every new model car in a year, than I've seen of the M6 Gran Coupe. The car has been flawless too, only in the shop for a day, once a year for oil and fluid changes, that BMW covers. The only thing I've had to do is replace a front tire that I picked up a screw in the sidewall at about 10k miles. The fuel economy is incredible. I don't know what the EPA was doing when they tested this car, but I regularly get 25-27mpg on the hwy between LA and Vegas. I get about 17 around town, my combined is 21.5
