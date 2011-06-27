  1. Home
2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely powerful engine
  • responsive automated manual transmission
  • wide range of comfort and performance settings.
  • Feels big and heavy around tight turns
  • modest rear-seat headroom and legroom
  • costs significantly more than the M5.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If the M5 feels like too safe a choice for an elite sport sedan, the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe could be just what the doctor ordered. This sleeker four-door is outrageously fast and fabulously luxurious, and it's a delight to drive on most roads.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe combines key aspects of BMW's greatest cars in one alluring package. This all-new performance sedan shares its spectacular powertrain with the M5, yet it boasts the swoopy, "four-door coupe" body of the 6 Series Gran Coupe. Its richly appointed, high-tech interior rivals the accommodations in the luxurious 7 Series. If you're looking for the very best of what BMW has to offer in performance, style and outright luxury, the M6 Gran Coupe should be right up your alley, as long as you're prepared for its over-the-top asking price.

Like BMW's other Gran Coupe models, the 2014 M6 Gran Coupe is essentially a low-roofed version of the M5. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 560 horsepower (or 575 with the Competition package), and whether you choose the standard seven-speed automated manual transmission or the available six-speed manual transmission, the M6 is one of the quickest four-doors in existence. Better yet, it feels so quick that even a run to the supermarket for milk becomes a memorable occasion. Depending on how you've adjusted the M6 Gran Coupe's myriad settings, the exhaust note can be either thundering or subdued, while the ride ranges from soft enough for a daily commute to downright firm for max-attack driving on your favorite back roads.

In addition to its massive power and state-of-the-art automanual transmission, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe features numerous other Motorsport division upgrades. Compared to the standard Gran Coupe, it has a retuned suspension with a lower ride height, a rear limited-slip differential to help get the power to the ground, enlarged brakes with your choice of standard steel or optional carbon-ceramic discs, and an intensified interior treatment with standard sport seats and extra helpings of leather and simulated suede. On the outside, you'll notice the M car's more aggressive front fascia with its integrated carbon-fiber splitter, along with a prominent roof panel made of the same exotic material.

Whether all of these additions are enough to justify the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe's considerable price tag is largely a matter of your personal taste and budget. Sedans such as the Audi RS 7, Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG , and Porsche Panamera are all viable alternatives, as is BMW's own more practical M5. Every one of these cars is fast and luxurious, of course, but if you're drawn to the M6 Gran Coupe's style and character, rest assured that it's a fine choice for an elite sport sedan.

2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models

The 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level that includes 20-inch wheels; adaptive suspension dampers; a rear limited-slip differential; adaptive bi-xenon headlights; front and rear parking sensors; automatic soft-close doors; and heated, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors. It is visually distinguishable from other 6 Series Gran Coupes with its aero-contoured carbon-fiber roof, unique front grille and air intakes, M-specific side vents and revised rear bumper with diffuser elements.

Inside, you can look forward to standard four-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, aggressively bolstered 16-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support), front-seat heating memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim, interior ambient lighting and split-folding rear seats. Electronic features include cruise control; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; BMW's iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display and smartphone app integration; a rearview camera; a navigation system; and a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/iPod integration. The M6 Gran Coupe also comes with a 10-year subscription to BMW's telematics services and a three-year subscription to the company's concierge services.

Heading up the options list is the Competition package, which provides a freer-breathing exhaust system that yields 15 additional horsepower; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control (that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode); and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes. An optional Executive package includes full LED headlights with automatic high beams; a heated steering wheel; a 3-D, full-color head-up display; power rear sunshade; manual rear side window shades; ventilated and massaging front seats; and heated rear seats. The Driver Assistance package features a lane-departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, rear/top-view cameras, speed-limit information and a forward collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection.

Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design, high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes, a premium 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a night-vision system with pedestrian detection, and various choices for extended leather and wood trim in the cabin. The only significant item missing from the options list is a sunroof, which is not compatible with the M6's carbon-fiber roof.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is an all-new four-door performance sedan.

Performance & mpg

The heart of the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces an astounding 560 hp (575 hp with the Competition package) and 502 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission with shift paddles comes standard, though a six-speed conventional manual transmission is a no-cost option aimed at sport-sedan purists. All M6 Gran Coupes feature an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when you're stopped to conserve fuel; fortunately, you can turn it off if you don't like it.

BMW says the M6 Gran Coupe will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds with the seven-speed automanual and in 4.3 seconds with the six-speed manual. The EPA rates seven-speed M6 Gran Coupes at 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway). Surprisingly, the conventional six-speed manual returns better mileage with a rating of 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe comes standard with antilock disc brakes, as well as traction and stability control, cornering brake control, brake fade compensation, automatic brake drying and hill launch assist. It also comes with front airbags, front seat-mounted side airbags, knee airbags, side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, parking sensors, a rearview camera and a 10-year subscription to the BMW Assist emergency telematics.

Optional safety items include carbon-ceramic brakes (an upgrade over the standard steel brakes), an upgraded camera system (with a top view) and a night-vision system that helps you spot pedestrians. The Driver Assistance package bundles common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning system and a forward collision-warning/mitigation system with pedestrian detection.

Driving

With 560 hp, the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is undeniably quick, and the twin-turbocharged V8 has buckets of power all over the rev range, with very little of the lag associated with turbo engines. The upshot is that no matter which gear you have the transmission in, this car feels fast, and a dramatic exhaust note heightens the experience. At the same time, it's all very refined, and when you're just cruising the highway, the engine is so quiet that you'll scarcely be aware of its prodigious power.

Most M6 Gran Coupe buyers will be perfectly happy with the seven-speed automated manual transmission, which shifts almost as smoothly as a regular automatic in its comfort-oriented setting, yet still responds very quickly in its sportier modes or when you summon a manual shift via the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The conventional six-speed manual provides the do-it-yourself experience that hard-core car enthusiasts crave, but as manuals go, it's only moderately satisfying to shift.

Thanks to its various engine, transmission, suspension and steering settings, the 2014 M6 Gran Coupe is surprisingly versatile. It's very well mannered in its most relaxed settings, yet capable of tearing up a back road (or even a racetrack) with mind-bending speed in its sharpest settings. However, this is a large, heavy car, so narrow mountain roads are not the best place to enjoy it. Stick to the open highway and you won't be disappointed.

Interior

The intimate cabin is decidedly driver-focused and trimmed in an abundance of leather and other high-end materials, including plentiful carbon-fiber accents. The distinctive headliner treatment pairs Alcantara simulated suede with leather in a design that follows the contours of the carbon-fiber roof.

BMW's iDrive controller and a 10.2-inch screen together handle entertainment, climate, navigation and phone functions, as well as various vehicle settings. There's a lot of functionality here, and although we advise you to take some time to study the various features before you hit the road, iDrive is one of the best electronics interfaces out there. Graphics are excellent, processing times are quick, and once you're acclimated you'll find that the organization of the menus is pretty logical.

Front seat occupants will be quite happy in the supportive sport seats, which offer ample adjustability and, with the Executive package, the possibility of a massage. Rear passengers fare better than they would in the two-door M6 coupe, though there's still not as much space as they'd have in a conventional sport sedan like the M5. And with the Gran Coupe's low roof line and extended center console, the center seating position is barely usable.

Trunk capacity isn't exceptional with just 12 cubic feet, but thanks to standard split-folding rear seats, there's a fair amount of utility when you need it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wow - What a Car!
M6Pilot,03/16/2016
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
When I bought this car new, I should have known that it would be rare. It was extremely hard to find. Dealers wouldn't trade each other for one, they were allocated and I believe still are. The M6 Gran Coupe is a "Sexy Beast". It catches eyes where ever I go. Photos don't do this car justice. The curves, and the carbon fiber roof and rear diffuser, carbon fiber interior and engine exhaust sound that's fitting for an exotic autobahn burner. Combined make it a truly exotic 5 seater. After owning it for over 2-1/2 years, I've only seen one other one on the road, and I live in Southern California. I can't even say that about an exotic Ferrari, I've seen more of every new model car in a year, than I've seen of the M6 Gran Coupe. The car has been flawless too, only in the shop for a day, once a year for oil and fluid changes, that BMW covers. The only thing I've had to do is replace a front tire that I picked up a screw in the sidewall at about 10k miles. The fuel economy is incredible. I don't know what the EPA was doing when they tested this car, but I regularly get 25-27mpg on the hwy between LA and Vegas. I get about 17 around town, my combined is 21.5
See all 1 reviews of the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
560 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe features & specs

More about the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
More About This Model

According to BMW, there are sport sedan buyers who think the BMW M5 doesn't suit them. BMW doesn't say why, but in a bout of unashamed honesty, the company insists it happens.

To combat the unexplained disdain for the powerful 5 Series, BMW has essentially rebodied it. In place of the 5 Series-based sheet metal of the 2013 BMW M5, there now sits the sleeker shape of the 6 Series Gran Coupe. The result is the equally powerful, yet slightly more luxurious 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe.

The four-door "coupe" has the same wheelbase, engine, suspension, transmission and rear-wheel-drive configuration as the M5. Despite this, BMW says the two models won't compete against each other. So one minute BMW is being brutally honest, and the next it ignores the obvious. Go figure.

The Luxurious Side of M
Every word we heard from BMW at the launch of the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe mentioned the word "luxury" before the word "power." That's partly because the M6 is positioned slightly above the M5 and partly because it actually is luxurious.

The driver seat is a particularly pleasant place to be, with the long, curving strip of leather-clad dashboard joining to the center console to create the driver-focused interior that the M5 lacks. There are beautiful touches of trimming throughout, including a leather strip that runs the length of the carbon-fiber roof.

As in all cut-down sedans like the Gran Coupe, the rear seat is a little tight. In this case, it's not claustrophobic like the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide, but it's not nearly as spacious as the rear quarters of the 2013 Porsche Panamera.

There's Power Aplenty
So the luxury is definitely there, but so is the power. The 4.4-liter V8 has its pair of twin-scroll turbochargers snuggled inside the engine's vee and uses both variable valve timing and variable valve lift, along with direct fuel injection.

This helps it to crank out 500 pound-feet of torque from just 1,500 rpm, and it holds that figure until 5,750 rpm. By then, the 560-hp power peak is set to take over the headlines, and it does that happily at 6,000 rpm. All of that power runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission and on to 20-inch rear wheels.

Part of the reason it needs that much power is that it's not particularly light, with 4,134 pounds spread 50:50 between the front and rear axles. A pair of 15.7-inch rotors up front gives the six-piston fixed calipers plenty of bite to quickly bring the big sedan to a stop.

More Than Numbers
Once you're behind the wheel of the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe you quickly forget the numbers. Actually, you quickly forget most things, because the V8 is working hard to make anything in front of you get big in a hurry.

This is a monster motor, and its claimed 0-62-mph time of 4.2 seconds backs it up. There are competitors that are faster on paper, yet it's hard to imagine them feeling faster than this sedan. Its in-gear acceleration is phenomenal, with an exhaust note demonstrably louder and more brutal than the Audi RS 6 and an equally dramatic treatment of the off-throttle and gearchange theatre.

Leave it in gear (any gear) and it will revel in a torque curve that stiffens at 1,500 rpm before it delivers another 5,500 rpm of punishment on top of that. Our M6 Gran Coupe had the higher, 190-mph speed limiter that the U.S. cars won't get and the car hit it, hard and quickly. And all the time the big sedan was streaming across Germany, it sat there, rock solid even in the presence of the occasionally wandering hatchback. Its only wobble came in the sudden transition from full throttle at vMax to full braking, and then it was only a little trace of instability as the changing stance altered the aero angle of attack.

A Big List of Competitors
Perhaps the biggest problem facing the M6 Gran Coupe is the sheer number of equally competent competitors that already reside in the category. There's the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG in both rear- and all-wheel-drive guise, and soon it will be joined by the CLS63 AMG. We won't get the incredible twin-turbo V8 Audi RS 6 wagon, but it forms the basis of the upcoming Audi RS 7 that will make its way to the States.

The odd thing is that the AMGs, Quattros and Ms are all within a scattered handful of horsepower of each other. If anything separates them, it's the fact that the Audi and Mercedes sedans have the advantage of putting their power down through all four wheels. Makes us wonder when BMW will just get on the bandwagon.

Until then, the 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe will likely do just fine. Its shape is one of the most elegant in the business right now, and anyone who doesn't feel like 560 hp is enough has other issues. All-wheel drive or not, this M6 puts its power down just fine, and even if it's not the most nimble sedan around tight bends, it dispatches more direct stretches of road with the kind of ease that makes it a flawless grand tourer.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Overview

The Used 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: M6 Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

