Used 2016 BMW M4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
One sweet M4 convertible
I have had my 2016 M4 convertible (with competition package) since the middle of May (it is now the end of August). I have 5000 miles on it now. It is a FANTASTIC car. It is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. My daily car is a Lexus is350. My wife's is a G37s. Of course neither come close in any type of performance comparison but neither come close in comfort either. The first week I had the car we headed down hwy 101 & 1 to Santa Monica that was an epic trip. But the car utterly surprised me on the way back to Sacramento as we did I5 home. I set the suspension to comfort and was utterly amazed at how comfortable the ride home was. As I got to know the car had to come to the conclusion that it is a beast in a tuxedo. Well refined and subtly luxurious, but put the setting to sport/manual mode on the tranny and take traction control off and it shows its beastly side quite wonderfully. I only have 2 picks with the car. 1. The auto high beam works only half the time. And 2. The remote controlling of the convertible roof opening works only half the time too. THAT ONE is extremely irritating when you are standing beside the car and want to drop the top so you use the remote feature. AND IT DOESNT WORK!! For a $90,000 car that should work every time. Those are the only 2 negative experiences I have had with the car. The sound system is amazing. Really amazing. As is the heads up display and the navigation. I've lowered the car 3/4" front and back. Put Niche rims on and went to 305's on the back from the stock 285's. It is one....... Sweet.........car. My 2 business partners have opted for coupes. One got his this week. The other is headed to Munich next week to enjoy a European delivery. He will drive his around Europe for a couple weeks then BMW will ship it home. We each have our own specific tastes in the car. BMW offers a wide range of color combinations. If you can afford the car, you will not be disappointed
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BMW M4 CONV
I bought this car with 5 miles on the odometer so I might have been the 1st person to take a test drive. This was a little surprising as the car was on the lot for about 6 weeks. The new 2018s were being delivered starting April 1 and I got my car on April 7 with a huge discount. It runs perfectly, has great comfort, power, handling and overall smoothness you would expect in a car listed at $90k. Most surprisingly is the good gas mileage around 21.5 mixed driving on premium gas.The top works flawlessly... with the provided rear wind screen when the top is down you do not have any in car turbulence. You can talk in a normal voice and listen to the radio w/o any extra volume (although it adjusts to your speed). Surprisingly the windscreen does away with any wind in the front 2 seats but does take away the back seat. The trunk as a unique loading system but if you are taking any long trips it can only hold 1 suitcase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best car I have owned
I am 50 years old. I am a car enthusiast. After 3 years of Driving, I can say this is the best car I have ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2016 M4 Most exciting car I have every owned
Best most exciting car I have every owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car, my 2nd M
I'm loving my daily driver M4 convertible. It's a sport convertible, with limited space. Don't expect to put 4 large luggages, it's not made for that. But it has reasonable space for a hardtop that goes in the trunk. I also wanted a 4 seater and the seats seem to have more space than my E46 M3 convertible. Overall, great car, but you do pay for it. I would buy it again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Related Used 2016 BMW M4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner