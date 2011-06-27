Used 2018 BMW i3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2018 Protonic Blue i3S 94ah - 2nd i3
Let me start out by saying this is our 2nd i3. We have a 2017 94ah fully loaded in all black. That vehicle is very nice but there were things about it that you don't really notice until you drive or own the 2018 i3s model. Don't get me wrong the 2017 model is great and we are very happy with it. The 18 i3s feels better at highway speeds, more planted in windy situations and the personality of the vehicle has changed, specifically in sport mode. Our 2018 is Protonic Blue (Last year of this color) with the 20' wheels and iBlue seat belts. It is a head turner and it really stands out on the road. With the lower ride height, 44 mm wider track, slightly wider tires and suspension tweaking it feels more like a BMW and less like an EV in the handling department. Off the line both are 17 and 18 are very quick, the i3s pulls harder in sport mode especially above 40 mph and is better in the corners. Our 2018 is also fully loaded and love the BMW stop and go cruise control, it is very effective and easy to use. In regards to charging the vehicle, we have a level II charger that we use between both vehicles and works great. The occasional use or basic charger that comes with the vehicle will work fine but earns you 5 miles per each hour charged, whereas a level II charger will get you 26 miles per each hour charged. I commute work 21 miles each way with a combination of expressway and city driving. The i3s is better on the expressway than the standard i3. Both of our i3's are leased and had MSRP's of $58,695. Our lease payments are effectively $302.00 per month w/no money down for 36 months. Please note that each state is different with state incentives in addition to any federal incentives and BMW loyalty or corporate programs. Items that I wish the i3 offered, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Heated and Power Seats. Is this i3 and i3s a vehicle that I would recommend, absolutely yes. I think the engineering , build quality and green ethos truly set the vehicle apart. It may not have the longest range but you will have a top notch EV, that is unlike any other vehicle on the market.
Excellent automobile!
Innovative and interesting automobile by a top brand. It is quite exciting to drive while offering comfort and luxury. The exterior may be polarizing, but the interior is efficient and spacious - feels larger than it looks. Highly recommend it!
Quiet drive and comfortable
Quirky styling, not for everyone. I like the seating position up high, great visibility. High quality materials. I have the REX model and can't even hear it when it kicks in at highway speeds. Going in to my second year of lease, has been reliable and comfortable. I have no complaints.
Perfect Car for My Daily Needs
The BMW i3 has character, style, and class. It’s most certainly never boring. You’d think with its small stature that my 6’2” frame would feel cramped inside, but not so. This is true even in the back seat, which is easy to access via the suicide doors. Upon delivery there was a fit and finish issue that the dealer quickly corrected. (A wire got caught in front of the speaker in the door and was vibrating.) I also experienced a puncture in my flat tire at fewer than 200 miles. Thankfully the dealership went above and beyond and replaced it at no cost. As an added bonus for those who have range anxiety, BMW has provided two years of free charging at ChargePoint’s network of fast charging stations. (Most in my area seem to be found at Whole Foods Market.) My local dealership also has a program where you can drop off your i3 when you’re going on a longer trip and they’ll give you a loaner running on gasoline. I highly recommend getting the Technology & Driving Assistant Package. The updated iDrive display is definitely worth it, as the base display looks sad. The package also comes with convenient features like adaptive cruise control. Love this car and do not regret my purchase one iota.
A sporty version of the most polarized EV
The price is high but Costco manufacturers ncentive helped the purchase a lot. One of the few rear wheel driven EVs on market. The range is sufficient for daily commute. If you are a tall person the tall interior will make you smile. Visibility is awesome. The carbon fiber frame is so strong and stiff there are creaks.
