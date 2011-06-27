  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Alpina B7 Puts the WOW in a 7-Series BMW

John L, 07/20/2018
LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I'm a warm climate driver so can't speak to the handling in the snow but the staggered-width huge 21-inch wheels/tires handled exceptionally well on wet pavement. The car is a 4-door 911 with uncanny horsepower and tight handling despite the size of this behemoth sedan. I drove it on Tail of the Dragon at the TN/NC state line and was pleased with handling, acceleration (both up and down) and the constant looks I received from fellow drivers. It's a pricey BMW and I wished it had held a bit more value than it did after four years but that's true of many of the luxury sedans. The interior is lush and well stitched like the British ultra-luxury sedans and the foot rests in the rear compartment never failed to impress another couple coming on board. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan that handles like a German sports car -- I can't think of another vehicle that compares including the Panamara or the AMG products offered by Mercedes Benz. I've owned Ferraris, Porsches, Benz/AMG and BMW/M vehicles and this Alpina B7 did not fail me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
great car, bad tires

lbny, 02/11/2014
SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
8 of 14 people found this review helpful

great car with excellent pick up & effortless driving. comfortable and luxurious. Cons: 1.with a car costing more than 140k you still get the same experience on service or issues as buying a 2nd hand BMW. 2. Poor OEM tires. At least for NY roads.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
7 on nitro

Alex S., 04/18/2016
SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you're on the market for a 750 - make sure to try this one before pulling the trigger. Especially if you're shopping for a CPO. For about $5k extra you will get something that was worth $40k extra in initial MSRP difference. And I am not sure I would pay $40k extra, but for $5k it is worth every penny. The looks, the insane power, the quality of materials and exclusivity makes the Alpina an outstanding choice. I only have it for 1300 miles, so can't say much about the reliability, but with the CPO it is a no brainer. Overall super happy with my new toy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
