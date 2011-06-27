  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Best Car I've Ever Driven

Violet, 06/26/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The Alpina is a heart-stopper of a car. It is gorgeous and fast, but also understated. Very few people notice this car on the road and those who do are real car enthusiasts. My brothers, who are tall, have a difficult time getting in and out but it is perfect for a smaller person. The back seat is not great, there is a panel in between the two seats on the floor so you could never get a third person in the back. Great for dry cleaning though! Seriously, this is a car everyone should drive at least once in their life.

