Vehicle overview

BMW already makes its share of fairly exclusive cars, but the 2015 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe is among the rarest of the rare. This elite version of BMW's four-door personal luxury coupe has been modified by Alpina, a German company with a longstanding reputation for its performance tuning and hand-crafted interior and exterior modifications of production-line BMW models.

For some, the appeal of the 2015 BMW Alpina B6 will have everything to do with the reality that it's going to be an uncommon sight on American roads. Anyone who drives one will automatically be a member of the inner circle of Bimmer fanatics. As usual, Alpina's exterior changes are discreet and unassuming; those who aren't in the know might never guess the Alpina B6 represents the top of the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe lineup. The sedan-with-a-coupe-profile styling of the Gran Coupe is sleek from the start, and Alpina has revised the bodywork around and below the grille and the rear bumper while specifying quad tailpipes and special 20-inch alloy wheels. And there are two special exterior colors exclusive to the 2015 BMW Alpina B6: Alpina Blue and Alpina Green.

It's in the performance of the 2015 BMW Alpina B6 where the upgrades are more noticeable. Engine performance is yanked up from the already stout 445 horsepower available from the 650i Gran Coupe's 4.4-liter V8 to a thumping 540 hp for the Alpina B6, and a special exhaust system is tuned to make special sounds. This is actually 20 fewer horsepower than the ever so slightly less expensive M6 Gran Coupe, but Alpina's tuning work has resulted in a bit more peak torque, which now crests at 540 pound-feet. And because the B6 is all-wheel drive (instead of rear-drive like the M6), all that thrust gets to the ground that much more efficiently.

BMW is well-regarded for its suspension-tuning acumen, but the B6 Gran Coupe's suspension calibration demonstrates why Alpina has achieved such renown in Germany: This car is capable of carving up some truly challenging roads, yet it still offers an amazingly comfortable ride in normal driving. If we had to choose between the B6 Gran Coupe and the M6 version, we'd give the edge to Alpina in this department.

As with the exterior, Alpina takes a light touch with the Alpina B6's interior enrichments, adding treats such as a steering wheel with special, highly supple leather and unique wood trim. But if that's not enough, you can avail yourself of a wide range of interior personalization options from BMW's Individual program.

Although the Alpina B6 is a compelling proposition for any BMW aficionado, when you're shopping in this price range, there's a wide variety of interesting cars to consider. The most obvious alternative of course is BMW's own M6 Gran Coupe, which offers flashier styling details and similar performance capabilities. To our eyes, though, the 560-hp Audi RS 7 (based on the shapely A7) is the most attractive of the high-performance four-door coupes, plus it's a wickedly quick car (3.4 seconds to 60 mph in our testing) and it feels fast every time you get behind the wheel. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz started the coupe-sedan design movement, and its CLS63 AMG S-Model is no slouch in the acceleration department either. On the higher end, you should look at the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Turbo S, which are arguably the best-handling cars of this group.

In the end, though, none of these potential rivals really replicates the tantalizing scarcity of the 2015 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe. If that's your priority, the B6 is the one to get.