More about the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe

The 2019 BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe belongs to the contemporary set of sloped-roof four-doors, combining the sporty look of a luxury coupe with the convenience of a sedan. As one of two limited-production models under BMW's Alpina sub-brand, the B6 comes very well equipped, though a few other packages and stand-alone options are available for those who want to further enhance cabin comfort with ventilated seats or load up on safety-enhancing driver aids. You can think of Alpina B6 Gran Coupe as a high-end trim of BMW's 6 Series Gran Coupe. And by high-end, it's not just features and luxury the B6 is stuffed with. Under the hood sits a very robust 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 600 horsepower. This V8 pairs to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. This is the only way the B6 comes, though we don't imagine BMW receives many complaints. The Alpina B6 sports a unique styling treatment along with a host of other standard features, including 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, adaptive LED headlights and foglights, four-zone automatic climate control, 16-way power front seats with heating, a 10.2-inch iDrive infotainment system, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, just to name a few highlights. The four option packages for the Alpina B6 include the luxury-enhancing Executive package as well as two levels of Driver Assistance packages, bundling a number of active driving/parking aids together. There are stand-alone options for upgraded leather upholstery and wood trim and a higher-fidelity Bang & Olufsen sound system. Access to Apple CarPlay support comes standard, but only for one year since BMW has made this feature a subscription service. From a base-cost standpoint, the Alpina B6 sits right in the middle of its closest competitors — some are less expensive, yet it isn't the priciest either. Engine output, all-wheel drive and features are also quite comparable across the board, so it'll likely come down to personal preference. You can see exactly how the Alpina B6 stacks up against others in the class by using all the tools available right here on Edmunds.

2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Overview

The 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe ?

Which 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe.

Can't find a new 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,317 .

Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,101 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

