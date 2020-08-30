Jeep Hybrids for Sale Near Me
$51,205Est. Loan: $896/mo
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, delay-off headlights, skid plates, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW324020
Stock: 2209
Listed since: 07-09-2020
$54,150Est. Loan: $947/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 8.4" Radio & Premium Audio Group (Alpine Premium Audio System, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, and SiriusXM Travel Link), Advanced Safety Group, Cold Weather Group, LED Lighting Group (Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents), Quick Order Package 28L Altitude (Body Color Grille w/Gloss Black), Safety Group, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay (DISC), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, Google Android Auto (DISC), GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Removable Rear Quarter Windows, Security system, Sky 1-Touch Power Top, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN1LW323455
Stock: 35213
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$55,625Est. Loan: $973/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Advanced Safety Group, Cold Weather Group, Dual Top Group, High Altitude Package, Quick Order Package 28N High Altitude (#1 Seat Foam Cushion, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel FNC Disc Brakes, Apple CarPlay, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Premium Dark Exterior Accents, and Sport Suspension), Safety Group, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW342119
Stock: 35171
Listed since: 08-04-2020
$54,395Est. Loan: $951/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
8.4" Radio & Premium Audio Group (Alpine Premium Audio System, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, and SiriusXM Travel Link), Advanced Safety Group, Cold Weather Group, LED Lighting Group (Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents), Quick Order Package 28L Altitude (Body Color Grille w/Gloss Black), Safety Group, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay (DISC), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, Google Android Auto (DISC), GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Removable Rear Quarter Windows, Security system, Sky 1-Touch Power Top, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Blue 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW328561
Stock: 35204
Listed since: 08-03-2020
$55,625Est. Loan: $972/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Advanced Safety Group, Cold Weather Group, Dual Top Group, High Altitude Package, Quick Order Package 28N High Altitude (#1 Seat Foam Cushion, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel FNC Disc Brakes, Apple CarPlay, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Premium Dark Exterior Accents, and Sport Suspension), Safety Group, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXENXLW342120
Stock: 35205
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$54,150Est. Loan: $946/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
8.4" Radio & Premium Audio Group (Alpine Premium Audio System, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, and SiriusXM Travel Link), Advanced Safety Group, Cold Weather Group, LED Lighting Group (Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents), Quick Order Package 28L Altitude (Body Color Grille w/Gloss Black), Safety Group, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay (DISC), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, Google Android Auto (DISC), GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Removable Rear Quarter Windows, Security system, Sky 1-Touch Power Top, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Bright White Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW323456
Stock: 35203
Listed since: 08-03-2020
$50,055Est. Loan: $876/mo
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Cold Weather Group, LED Lighting Group (Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents), Quick Order Package 28L Altitude (Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top and Body Color Grille w/Gloss Black), Safety Group, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay (DISC), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Aux Battery, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, Google Android Auto (DISC), GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Non-Lock Fuel Cap w/o Discriminator, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Black Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN9LW134326
Stock: 34787
Listed since: 01-07-2020
$48,394Est. Loan: $849/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Black w/Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats.Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN0LW149720
Stock: J200332
Listed since: 09-17-2019
$46,899Est. Loan: $820/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8LW149724
Stock: J200333
Listed since: 09-17-2019
$46,899Est. Loan: $820/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW149574
Stock: J200379
Listed since: 09-24-2019
$56,894Est. Loan: $998/mo
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Black w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats.Check out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell. E-price plus taxes, tag fees, dealer processing charge and freight will give you the highest total amount due at purchase. However, you may qualify for additional discounts. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information. While all efforts are made to provide 100% accurate information we cannot be responsible for any technical or human error that may result in mistakes.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW149727
Stock: J200345
Listed since: 09-18-2019
- 22,666 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$35,500$3,449 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Orange Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Heated Front Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer. 4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN3KW583999
Stock: 000J9625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 29,162 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$35,000$3,646 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Bright White Clearcoat Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Tow Package, Automatic Headlamps, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, MOPAR Black Tube Steps, Quick Order Package 28S Sport S, Remote Keyless Entry, Security Alarm, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Tech Silver Aluminum. 4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Soft Top, Hardtop, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN1KW639504
Stock: 000J9624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 1,523 miles16 mi awayTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,500$2,441 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport Punkn Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Remote Start System. 4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC Odometer is 10122 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GJXAN2JW195743
Stock: 000J9598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara12,074 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$43,000$3,103 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Light Green Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Backup Camera, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Tow Package, Alpine Premium Audio System, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display. 4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN9KW631455
Stock: 000J9627
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 6,625 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,804$1,672 Below Market
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Black Clearcoat **BLUETOOTH**, **USB PORT**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **FOUR WHEEL DRIVE**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **PURCHASED FROM CRISWELL NEW**.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 12273 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!MD State Inspected with a Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN8KW507810
Stock: T2047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon17,351 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$49,000$2,293 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Grey Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Alpine Premium Audio System, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, LED Reflector Headlamps, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System. 4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC Odometer is 2332 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN5KW666007
Stock: 000J9626
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S19,461 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,000$2,559 Below Market
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2019 Ocean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: HARD TOP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, UPGRADE WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. RECENT TRADE-IN ON A 2020 WRANGLER! ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Traction control. Odometer is 7580 miles below market average! Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN3KW550579
Stock: 20814A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020